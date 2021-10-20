FDA to Authorize Mix and Match Approach for Covid Booster Injections





The first thing I heard from Secretaries of State for Health was the need for permissive language around a blended approach, said Dr Nirav D. Shah, senior health official for Maines and chairman of Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. . What to know about Covid-19 booster injections Who is eligible for a recall? The FDA has cleared booster shots for a select group of people who received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months previously. This group includes: vaccinated people who are 65 years of age or older or living in long-term care facilities; adults who are at high risk for severe Covid-19 due to an underlying medical problem; healthcare workers and others whose jobs put them at risk. People with weakened immune systems may receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna four weeks after the second injection. Will people who receive Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines be eligible? What underlying medical conditions are eligible for a recall? The CDC said the conditions that qualify a person for a booster shot include: hypertension and heart disease; diabetes or obesity; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immune system; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia and some disabilities. Pregnant women and current and former smokers are also eligible. What professions are eligible for boosters? The FDA has cleared the boosters for workers whose work puts them at high risk of exposure to potentially infectious people. The CDC says this group includes: emergency medical workers; education workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; correctional workers; workers in the US postal service; public transport workers; employees of grocery stores. Can I mix Covid vaccines? At this time, this is not recommended. Recipients of Pfizer vaccine are advised to be vaccinated by Pfizer, and recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson should wait until booster doses from these manufacturers are approved. The FDA plans to allow Americans to receive a different vaccine than the one they originally received as a booster. The mix and match approach may be approved once boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are cleared. Can I get the flu shot at the same time as a Covid shot or a booster? Yes. The CDC says the Covid vaccine can be given regardless of the timing of other vaccines, and many pharmacy websites allow people to schedule a flu shot along with a booster dose. West Virginia Covid-19 Czar Dr Clay Marsh said the state has a larger supply of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines than Johnson & Johnsons, so officials may prefer to use them for reminders for convenience. Others said the option to switch vaccines could streamline the administration of boosters. The impetus for states and local health departments was that if they went to a community site or long-term care facility and started providing reminders, it was a little inefficient to show up somewhere and say : obtained Pfizer, said Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territory Health Officials. When you have a captive audience, you want to take advantage of it. Still, more options could lead to more confusion over booster shots, some experts have said. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the boosters this week for all Johnson & Johnson recipients 18 and older. But the only Moderna beneficiaries who should become eligible for the boosters are those who are at least 65 years of age or are otherwise considered high risk, following the same eligibility requirements for Pfizer-BioNTechs vaccine recipients. Jeannette Y. Lee, a biostatistician at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a member of the FDA’s expert panel, warned on Friday that allowing people to switch from their original type of vaccine could be very, very complicated in terms of message. It is still unclear what dose of Modernas vaccine might be allowed as a booster for recipients of other vaccines. Last week, the advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend that Moderna recipients receive a third injection of this vaccine as a booster, but at only half a dose. Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, publicly suggested on Sunday that the government was heading for more leeway, at least for Johnson & Johnson beneficiaries. I believe there will be a certain degree of flexibility in what a person who has obtained the J.&J. can do originally either with J. & J. or with the mix-and-match of other products, he told Fox News on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/18/us/politics/fda-mix-and-match-boosters.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos