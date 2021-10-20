Dow Jones Futures rallies on strong results: Bitcoin ETF to debut

Dow Jones futures rose 200 points on Tuesday morning on strong corporate results, with the first Bitcoin ETF set to debut. Tesla stock is approaching all-time highs, while tech titans Alphabet, AMD and Nvidia are in new buying areas.







X









On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, while the Nasdaq led the way, rising 0.8% to end at session highs.

Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) rose 1.2% on Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT) rose 1% in today’s stock market. American Express (AXP), Goldman Sachs (SG) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) considered new buying points in the current rally.

Dow Jones Stocks Johnson & johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Business travelers (VTR) declared his earnings Tuesday morning.

You’re here (TSLA) gained 3.2% on Monday, extending a winning streak to six sessions. The electric vehicle giant is approaching records.

Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Advanced micro-systems (AMD),Alphabet (GOOGL), CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Nvidia (NVDA) are in or near new shopping areas.

Advanced Micro Devices, Microsoft and Tesla are stocks in the IBD ranking. AMD was featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone article. CrowdStrike was featured in the IPO Leaders column last week. Nvidia is an IBD SwingTrader share.

Dow Jones Futures Today: Bitcoin ETF to debut

Before the stock market opened on Tuesday, Dow Jones futures were up 0.45% from fair value, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.5%. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 increased 0.4% from fair value. Keep in mind that trading futures contracts on Dow Jones and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular trading session.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Switch Dow jones (0DJIA) 35259.01 -35.75 -0.10 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4486.39 +15.02 +0.34 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 15021.81 +124.47 +0.84 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 225.07 -0.09 -0.04 MICI 50 (FFTY) 49.55 +1.07 +2.21 Last Modified: 4:24 PM ET 10/18/2021

Bitcoin traded around $ 62,200 early Tuesday, up 2% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk. On Tuesday, the ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) which is linked to Bitcoin futures will begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol “BITO,” according to the company.

“BITO will open up Bitcoin exposure to a broad segment of investors who have a brokerage account and are comfortable buying stocks and ETFs, but do not wish to go through the hassle and learning curve of setting up another account with a cryptocurrency provider… ”ProShares CEO Michael Sapir said in a statement.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not officially approved the ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy. The SEC may never officially do it. But BITO can start trading if the SEC doesn’t object.

Among the exchange traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) rose 2.1% on Monday. Nasdaq 100 Tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 1%. And the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) increased by 0.3%.

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Stock exchange rally

The stock rally added to Friday’s gains with mostly positive action on Monday, although the Dow 30 closed slightly lower. The three major stock indexes, the Nasdaq, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, are above their major 50-day benchmarks.

This is an important time to read The Big Picture.

On Friday, The Big Picture advised: “After Thursday’s follow-up, investors should add stocks in measured steps, at least as the market builds on the initial surge. Keep in mind that the high-growth Nasdaq 100 is still below the 50 day line. Now the question is where to start investing? Market leadership has changed throughout the year. It currently favors commodities, trucking, energy, financial services and some other sectors. “

Five best Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch: Amex, Goldman, JPMorgan

American Express is only 1% of a 178.90 buy point in a handle mug, according to graphical analysis from IBD MarketSmith. Shares rose 0.6% on Monday.

Goldman Sachs gained 1.9% on Monday, approaching a 420.86 buy point on a flat basis. Meanwhile, JPMorgan is in the 5% buy zone after entering 163.93 in a handle cup following last week’s 50-day moving average test. The 5% buy zone peaks at 172.13. American Express and Goldman Sachs both have strong relative strengths. Strong relative force lines at the start of new uptrends indicate potential market leaders. Dow Jones Earnings: J&J, Procter & Gamble, Travelers Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble and Travelers announced profits ahead of Tuesday’s market opening. J&J topped earnings estimates, but fell short of its revenue targets on Tuesday morning. The company reported an adjusted amount of $ 2.60 per share on sales of $ 23.3 billion. Johnson & Johnson is expected to earn $ 2.36 a share on sales of $ 23.7 billion, according to Benzinga. Stocks rose about 1.5% in early morning trading, but remain well below their 50 and 200 day lines. Procter & Gamble topped earnings and sales estimates, with earnings of $ 1.61 per share on sales of $ 20.3 billion. P&G stock has edged down in pre-market trading as it fights for support around its 50-day line. Travelers jumped nearly 2% pre-market Tuesday after exceeding Street’s revenue and sales targets. The stocks are tracing a flat base which has a buy point of 163.39.

Stocks to buy and watch: AMD, Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Nvidia

IBD Leaderboard Advanced Micro Devices inventory exceeds a buy point of 114.59 on a double bottom basis and is in the buy range. AMD stock jumped nearly 4% on Monday.

According toIBD Inventory Check, AMD boastsa perfect composite score of 99 IBD. The IBD Composite Rating identifies stocks with a mix of strong fundamental and technical characteristics.

FANG stock leader Alphabet extended a four-session winning streak on Monday, advancing 1%. The stock moved back above its 50 day line and above a short trendline. Meanwhile, stocks are approaching a buy point of 2,925.17 on a flat basis, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis.

Cyber ​​security leader CrowdStrike is approaching a buy point of 289.34 in a cut base after the 50-day line rallied bullish last week. Shares were up 4.5% on Monday. The stock is a Leader of the IPO.

IBD SwingTrader stock Nvidia handily recovered its 50-day line during Thursday’s nearly 4% advance, placing the chip giant in a new buy zone. NVDA stock follows a consolidation with an official buy point at 230.53. The stock rose 1.65% on Monday. On the upside, the title’s relative strength line is approaching a new high, reaffirming its leadership status.

Join the IBD experts as they analyze the major stocks in the new uptrend in the stock market on IBD Live

Netflix Earnings

Netflix (NFLX) results are due Tuesday after closing. The earnings of the leader of FANG are expected to increase 48% from the period last year to $ 2.57 per share. Sales are expected to increase 16% to about $ 7.4 billion, according to IBD data.

Netflix stock closed outside the 5% buy zone on Monday above a buy point of 593.39 on a consolidation. Stocks are just above all time highs.

Tesla shares

Tesla stock rose more than 3% on Monday to 870.11, extending a six-session winning streak and approaching records. TSLA stocks are now comfortably above a buy point of 764.55 in a handle cup, as well as earlier entries at 700.10 and 730.

The stock closed on Monday around 3% below record highs. On January 25, Tesla stock hit a record high of 900.40, after climbing 93% from a buy point of 466 in a mug with handle model.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among the major stocks in the Dow Jones, Apple rose 1.2% on Monday after the launch of the company’s “Unleashed” product. The company unveiled new MacBook Pro laptops, new AirPods wireless headphones, and a lower tier for its Apple Music service.

Apple shares closed below their 50-day line on Monday, around 7% below their 52-week high. A new flat base is forming with a buy point of 157.36, according to the graphical analysis of IBD MarketSmith.

Software giant Microsoft rose 1% on Monday as the stock nears its new point of purchase. A new flat base shows a buy point of 305.94.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Top growth stocks to buy and watch

Learn how to time the market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find the best long-term investments with EIA’s long-term leaders

MarketSmith: research, charts, data and coaching in one place

How to research growth stocks: why this IBD tool makes it easy to find the best stocks