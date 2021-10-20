Business
Uranium memes traders get help from whale, sparks massive rally
Uranium stocks are booming again.
This is after the world’s largest uranium miner, Kazatomprom, made a strategic $ 50 million investment on Monday in Anu Energy OEIC, a fund that allows investors the ability to trade shares in the radioactive mineral. with a half-life of over a billion years.
This sparked a chain rally in uranium-related stocks around the world.
Canada-based uranium trader Cameco Energy climbed 2% in pre-market trading this morning after rising 5.9% on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday and 22% in the past week. Meanwhile, Denison Mines and NexGen Energy rose 12% and 4.5% yesterday, respectively, amid a 30% price hike in the past five days. In Australia, Valor Resources and Argonaut Resources rose 25% and 15%, respectively, on Monday. And other funds like the North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and the Global X Uranium ETF both rose 5% yesterday.
The buying frenzy for all things uranium has accelerated in recent weeks leading up to the COP26 climate summit, as the radioactive metal is a key ingredient used to fuel nuclear reactors.
Interest in nuclear comes amid an energy crisis that has cost oil above $ 80 per barrel and sent natural gas futures up 300%. Individual investors are betting that nuclear will be used alongside renewable energies to decarbonize the planet.
Uranium stocks have been popular in the markets lately after the element aroused interest retailers on r / WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum behind the price spikes GameStop and other stocks of memes. This most recent rally in uranium stocks reflects a similar price spike in September that was sparked by a Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Frenzy Purchase, a Toronto-listed fund that owns 27.7 million pounds of uranium worth $ 1.46 billion to September 16.
The new uranium darling, Anu Energy, was created to target Asian investors, Kazatomprom said in a statement, differentiating from Yellow Cake, listed on Sprott and AIM in London.
Mazhit Sharipov, chief executive of Kazatomprom, the mining giant which supplied 23% of global uranium production last year, said in the statement that the fund would operate in a tight supply environment, generating benefits. positive for its stakeholders.
Meanwhile, boosters on the r / UraniumSqueezea subreddit with around 18,000 members (and up) dedicated to investors and traders passionate about the uranium market have hailed the wave of news headlines pointing to a world turn to nuclear. Investors on Twitter also took the call, pumping up the pre-commercialization of radioactive substances.
ASX #URANIUM stocks at the close.
Cracking session with strong buying right until the closing bell. Suggesting back to back solid days could be on the cards.
Best:$VAL +25%$ARE +14%$AGE, $BOE & $EL8 +11%$ACB +10% and 360m undeveloped lbs pic.twitter.com/XhzAryG6UR
— Patrick Downes #Uranium Bull (@patrickadownes) October 19, 2021
Following financial cover of Fortune:
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/uranium-meme-stock-traders-help-104812849.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]