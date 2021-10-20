Jim Cramer Says Expect To Buy On Holding On A Downturn, Cites Concerns Over Supply Chain And Valuation

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said on Tuesday that investors should wait to buy shares in On Holding, while stressing that he is a fan of the new athletic shoe and apparel maker.

Right now, the host of “Mad Money” said he believes there are too many risks as the company grapples with coronavirus challenges in Vietnam, where its shoes are made. Add in the fact that the stock is “quite expensive”, trading at over 10 times this year’s sales, and Cramer said patience is cautious.

“I think On Holding might experience some turbulence in the next few months, but you should be prepared to buy it gradually along the way because apart from Vietnam’s supply chain problem, this one has a lot to do, ”Cramer said. .

“If you buy it now you bet everyone knows about the problem, but it rarely does, which is why waiting for lower prices might not be a bad idea,” he said. -he adds.

On Holding debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15. After evaluating its IPO at $ 24 per share, the stock opened at $ 34.50 and briefly touched $ 40 in its first few sessions. It closed Tuesday at $ 29.77, down about 1%.

In general, Cramer said the financial results for the Switzerland-based company are “excellent,” highlighting sales that grew at a compound annual rate of 66% from 2018 to 2020 and a “near-perfect balance sheet.”

“On top of that, it’s profitable, not just on an EBITDA basis, but on a direct earnings per share basis,” Cramer said, which is “very unusual with the trash that’s going public these days. -this”.

Cramer’s reluctance to recommend action on Tuesday is largely about Vietnam and what the Covid situation could mean for On Holding.

“Keep in mind that Nike has a problem in Vietnam as well, and they told us the Covid-related closures were hurting their numbers,” Cramer said. “Given that On Holding manufactures 100% of its shoes in Vietnam, the next few quarters could be pretty ugly. We don’t know how bad it will be, but some analysts are forecasting negative growth rates at the start of the year. next, which would be a huge success. “