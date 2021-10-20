House hopes to challenge history in criminal contempt case against Bannon

The committee has a tough line to hoot, said former House attorney Stan Brand, who helped orchestrate the then EPA chief’s referral to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress in 1982. You don’t have a clear and easy path to compliance.

Advocates of criminal contempt say its successful use is not measured in completed prosecutions, but rather in its ability to persuade a target to cooperate. For example, Congressional Democrats claim the threat of contempt helped bring former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Attorney General William Barr to the negotiating table last year, after initially refusing to provide documents and testimony to the House for separate inquiries.

But coaxing cooperation is going to get complicated with Bannon, who investigators on Jan.6 have had crucial communications with Trump in the run-up to the attack on Capitol Hill. Bannon has filed an executive privilege claim which, fragile as it is, is likely to force the committee to initiate a litigation that could last for years which itself would become entangled with Trump’s own lawsuit aimed at overturning the authority of the special group. And Bannon has indicated no willingness to deal with the panel until these legal issues are resolved.

There’s really no way to resolve this issue in litigation within the time frame the committee is operating on, said Lisa Kern Griffin, a criminal law expert at Duke University.

Once the House holds Bannon in contempt, a vote slated for Thursday, according to several Democrats familiar with the talks, the DOJ will take over. Members of the Jan. 6 committee have consistently expressed hope that Attorney General Merrick Garland will share their urgency to hold Bannon accountable for his disregard of their subpoena.

Biden added to the enthusiasm of Hill Democrats when he responded to a question from reporters on Friday saying those who challenge the select committee should be prosecuted. The DOJ quickly issued a statement stressing that prosecution decisions would be made independently of the White House.

And, indeed, despite the left’s exhilaration over Bannon’s potential liability, legal experts say contempt lawsuits are a much more difficult appeal than they seem.

Since at least the Reagan administration, no prosecution has been successful under criminal contempt law, said Thomas Spulak, another former House attorney. While there may be political alignment, there are institutional considerations involving the DOJ, one of which is whether Garland wants to be drawn into the prosecution of the Trump administration’s subpoena battles.

The January 6 committee presented its case of criminal contempt of Bannon in a 26 page report released Monday night, and the panel voted unanimously to despise Bannon in a vote on Tuesday night.

“Mr. Bannon is alone in his utter disregard of our subpoena. It is not acceptable. No one in this country, no matter how wealthy or powerful, is above the law. challenge may encourage others to follow Mr. Bannon on the same path, ”said President Bennie Thompson (Miss D.).

[T]there is no reasonable argument that Mr Bannons’ communications with the president regarding Jan. 6 are the type of matters on which privilege can be invoked, the panel wrote in its report. Further, the Select Committee is satisfied that no assertion of executive privilege would preclude Mr. Bannons’ testimony regarding his communications directly with the President regarding January 6, as the privilege is limited and could be overcome.

Some legal experts who helped House Democrats argue against charges of criminal contempt of then IRS official Lois Lerner in 2014 said the Bannons case was so clear that it was worth taking punishments against him even if it doesn’t get the testimony they seek.

If one does not respond to such conduct, then what prompting does anyone ever have to obey a lawful command? said Sam Buell, a former federal prosecutor who worked on the government’s case against energy giant Enron.

Griffin, Duke’s legal expert, noted that criminal contempt charges could go ahead even if the Jan. 6 committee disbanded after the 2022 election. While the ruling would not provide testimony, it does could still send a message that defying congressional subpoenas has consequences.

The history of contempt of Congress proceedings is replete with cases that have landed at the doors of the Department of Justice to be dismissed. A Republican-led contempt referral against Attorney General Eric Holder was denied in 2012, and in 2008 the Justice Department argued on behalf of two Bush White House officials battling a request for information from the Congress.

Brand was counsel for the House when lawmakers searched for documents and testimony from then-EPA President Anne Gorsuch Burford, mother of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. But the DOJ argued against the subpoenas on his behalf. The fight ultimately led to her resignation, after which she struck a deal with the House.

The most recent indicted and convicted contempt of Congress cases took place in the 1970s, when Watergate scandal figures G. Gordon Liddy and Richard Kleindienst were convicted and pleaded guilty, respectively, to having refused to answer questions from Congress. Former CIA Director Richard Helms was given a suspended sentence and $ 2,000 fine under the same law in 1977. Prior to that, many cases of contempt came from the activities committee. anti-American House and several convictions stemming from these cases were later overturned due to failing proceedings.

Democrats say Bannons’ conduct is particularly brazen because he refuses to answer one of the committee’s questions. Indeed, he refused to appear for his October 14 statement.

In this regard, his actions parallel the claims of Trump and George W. Bush, White House officials, who insisted that they have absolute immunity from Congressional subpoenas and that they didn’t even have to introduce themselves.

Lawyers say last year’s Supreme Court ruling on a House request for Trump’s financial records undermined sweeping privilege claims that Trump and Bannon are making. In this case, the judges unanimously rejected Trump’s request for absolute immunity. However, they also set up a complex test that the courts must apply in congressional subpoena cases, Trump has already relied on his own lawsuit against the Jan.6 committee.

Democrats argue that Trump’s departure from office and the fact that Bannon was just an informal adviser to Trump on Jan.6 further undermines claims of executive privilege, but courts have not indicated that either the other of these facts was fatal.

If Bannon were to be charged under the contempt law, prosecutors would have to prove that Bannon deliberately defied Congress. This might be difficult to show as he appears to have legal advice from his own attorney and Trump’s attorneys that he has valid legal arguments against the subpoena. His lawyer said Bannon would comply if a court ordered it.

These mitigating factors could also lead the DOJ to decline to charge him in the first place.

Criminal law requires proof of the elements of the offense, each of them beyond a reasonable doubt, Brand said. They’re going to have some interesting conversations in the US attorney’s office. I don’t know in which direction they will go.

On the other hand, Bannon’s claim of privilege covering personal and political activities unrelated to Trump seems particularly fragile. Prosecutors might consider Bannons’ refusal to answer these questions so unwarranted that it invites a criminal charge.

Some pundits and members of Congress themselves have examined the legal landscape and questioned whether it is time for lawmakers to dust off their most severe power: inherent contempt. This process allows the House to directly arrest and impose fines on recalcitrant witnesses, at least initially by circumventing justice and taking matters into their own hands.

Several members of the Jan. 6 committee noted that inherent contempt is on the table, although House lawyers have been reluctant to consider it due to the extreme conflict it would provoke.

This hasn’t happened for over 80 years, Spulak said. Maybe it’s time to see him again.

Heather Caygle and Nicholas Wu contributed to this report.