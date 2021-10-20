Business
IRCTC becomes ninth power supply company to exceed market cap by 1 ton
MUMBAI : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) fell sharply in the last hour of trading on Tuesday, slashing all gains after the stock fell 1 trillion in market capitalization, the ninth public sector company to cross the threshold.
The stock swings wild after hitting a record high of 6,384.14 each in intraday trading, bringing its market cap to 1.01 trillion. The stock, however, fell 21.7% from the day’s high to a low of 4,995.80 in the last hour of trading. It closed down 8.75% at 5,363 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Analysts attributed the huge volatility to speculation about the ban on futures and options (F&O). Analysts say the IRCTC’s market-wide October futures position limit has likely exceeded 95% of the limit. Stocks enter the ban once open interest exceeds 95% of the limit and exit once it is below 80%.
Previously, state-owned companies such as State Bank of India, Coal India Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Power Grid Corp. Ltd, SBI Life Insurance, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and SBI Cards have taken this step. IRCTC is listed on October 14, 2019 after having sold its shares to 320 each in an initial public offering. Since then, the stock has grown more than 18-fold, or 1737%. So far this year it has gained 308.1% while so far this month it has gained 58%.
Analysts have said coronavirus cases are under control amid progress in vaccinations as the economy fully unlocks in many parts of the country, to the benefit of the IRCTC.
The IRCTC as a company is a pure monopoly business and the recent surge in stock prices is a great reward for the shareholders through the unlocking of the economy and the coming festival season which will increase the income of the company. Said Akhil Rathi, advisory vice president at Marwadi. Financial services.
Despite the challenges of the second wave, the IRCTC recorded strong figures in the June quarter as the food service segment revenues improved, the rail conditioned drinking water segment turned positive EBIT after four quarters and Internet ticketing business continued to generate strong margins.
Internet ticketing jumped in the first quarter due to last year’s weak base; we anticipate that in the second quarter, this segment will experience growth of substantially more than approximately 50% compared to the first quarter. In addition, the number of trains will increase, which will increase revenues from Rail Neer and Catering services, ”Rathi added.
In the June quarter, the number of tickets booked per day stood at 63.7 million
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/irctc-becomes-ninth-psu-firm-to-breach-1-tn-market-cap-11634670307446.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]