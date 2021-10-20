IRCTC becomes ninth power supply company to exceed market cap by 1 ton

MUMBAI : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) fell sharply in the last hour of trading on Tuesday, slashing all gains after the stock fell 1 trillion in market capitalization, the ninth public sector company to cross the threshold.

The stock swings wild after hitting a record high of 6,384.14 each in intraday trading, bringing its market cap to 1.01 trillion. The stock, however, fell 21.7% from the day’s high to a low of 4,995.80 in the last hour of trading. It closed down 8.75% at 5,363 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Analysts attributed the huge volatility to speculation about the ban on futures and options (F&O). Analysts say the IRCTC’s market-wide October futures position limit has likely exceeded 95% of the limit. Stocks enter the ban once open interest exceeds 95% of the limit and exit once it is below 80%.

Previously, state-owned companies such as State Bank of India, Coal India Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Power Grid Corp. Ltd, SBI Life Insurance, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and SBI Cards have taken this step. IRCTC is listed on October 14, 2019 after having sold its shares to 320 each in an initial public offering. Since then, the stock has grown more than 18-fold, or 1737%. So far this year it has gained 308.1% while so far this month it has gained 58%.

Analysts have said coronavirus cases are under control amid progress in vaccinations as the economy fully unlocks in many parts of the country, to the benefit of the IRCTC.

The IRCTC as a company is a pure monopoly business and the recent surge in stock prices is a great reward for the shareholders through the unlocking of the economy and the coming festival season which will increase the income of the company. Said Akhil Rathi, advisory vice president at Marwadi. Financial services.

Despite the challenges of the second wave, the IRCTC recorded strong figures in the June quarter as the food service segment revenues improved, the rail conditioned drinking water segment turned positive EBIT after four quarters and Internet ticketing business continued to generate strong margins.

Internet ticketing jumped in the first quarter due to last year’s weak base; we anticipate that in the second quarter, this segment will experience growth of substantially more than approximately 50% compared to the first quarter. In addition, the number of trains will increase, which will increase revenues from Rail Neer and Catering services, ”Rathi added.

In the June quarter, the number of tickets booked per day stood at 63.7 million

