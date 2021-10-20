Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Price of $ 200 Million Initial Public Offering





NEW YORK, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (“Athena Consumer” or the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the price of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $ 10.00 per unit. The Units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and trade under the symbol “ACAQ.U” as of 20 October 2021. “There is currently an imbalance between the number of consumer companies wishing to access the public market and the number of vehicles capable of supporting them in this transition, which is why we have created Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. », Declared Athena Consumer Founder and Chairman of the Board Isabelle Freidheim. “We see great potential among the next generation of consumer technologies that are creating better ways for people to manage and lead their lives. As a proven operator-led team, we have the knowledge and experience to harness this potential and take our future partner the business to its next stage of growth. “ Athena Consumer is the second all-female PSPC founded by Freidheim after Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., which was the first all-female PSPC to announce a business combination. The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. While the Company may pursue an initial target of a business combination in any industry, it currently intends to focus its search for a target company operating in the technology and consumer sectors. Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one redeemable half warrant. Each entire warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share at the price of $ 11.50 per share. Only whole warrants can be exercised. Once the securities comprising the units begin to trade separately, the Company expects the Class A common shares and redeemable warrants to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ACAQ” and “ ACAQ WS ”, respectively. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citigroup”) acts as sole bookrunner and representative of the Underwriters, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acts as co-manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. Offer is being made only by way of prospectus, copies of which can be obtained by contacting Citigroup, Attention Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717, or by phone at 800-831-9146. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 19, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s filed offering. with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by regulation. Contacts Isabelle Freidheim

President of the council

Jeanne Park

Chief Executive Officer

c / o Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.

442 5th Avenue

New York, New York State 10018

Telephone: (970) 925-1572 Media contact Jacalyn Lawton

Lambert & Cie.

Telephone: (616) 233-0500

Email: [email protected] Show original content: SOURCE Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.

