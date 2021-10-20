SPY can offer improved liquidity and flexibility for all users

A reliable bridge

Fast forward to the extreme market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020: The ETF has offered – and continues to offer – several benefits.

“SPY has acted as a bridge between derivatives and liquidity… and this bridge is an important buffer in a time of uncertainty and high volatility,” Ireland said. For example, futures have faced intense selling pressure which has limited liquidity and influenced pricing mechanisms. In addition, many of the underlying stocks were subject to the SHO Regulation, which regulates short selling and limited portfolio hedging activities. “SPY acted as a conduit to these two markets and [it has] allowed brokers to manage risk and long-side participants to access liquidity in otherwise constrained markets, ”he said.

SPY is also a reliable price indicator for institutional investors during times of market stress, such as the peak volatility of March 2020. “In many ways, SPY has formed a price discovery level because, like the markets were constrained, SPY was trading, I wouldn’t say as is typical, but in an orderly fashion… It provides a valve to the market where buyers and sellers can meet in exchange, [and] the risk can be transferred without impacting the underlying securities.

Figures reflect the diversity of users

“Despite the fact that there are over 2,500 ETFs in the industry, over the past year SPY has accounted for over 24% of all ETF trades. It represented 20% of all listed ETF options contracts and around half of all listed ETF options contracts adjusted to reflect notional exposure. And that represented over 26% of all notional short-term interest reported on the stock exchange, ”Ireland said. “So the product is used by a variety of different users. It’s not just a buy and hold title, although there is definitely a buy and hold element in the user base. There is also a large base of tactical users; there are the hedges; and then there are the more sophisticated institutional investors.2

“As all of these different parts come together on the exchange, they form this incredibly deep pool of liquidity. And finally, as markets experience volatility, the depth of the user base has kept SPY spreads very tight, while other S&P 500 ETFs typically see their bid-ask spreads widen, reflecting the risks associated with [their] underlying stocks, ”Ireland added, noting that investors in SPY can more effectively manage the liquidity constraints typically associated with higher market volatility.

He pointed to the strong parallel between market volume – which tends to increase during times of market volatility – and the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, a measure of the expected 30-day volatility of the US stock market. Market participants tend to look to the more liquid proxy, “thus the potential benefits [of SPY] become more obvious when you need it most.

Consider the total cost of ownership

Other considerations for institutional investors include overall transaction costs and speed of execution. Since an ETF investor is responsible for controlling transaction costs, unlike the mutual fund portfolio manager who trades for the end investor, the total cost of owning an ETF like SPY must take into account its unique liquidity profile.

“Your consideration of the total cost of ownership extends far beyond the expense ratio when you consider the investment objective,” Ireland said. “With considerably higher volumes and a tighter spread, transaction costs are improved and your market impact is considerably lower on a relative basis. [compared with S&P 500 ETF] products that do not have this ecosystem of derivatives.

“In addition – and this is something that was very relevant in March of last year – there is a much faster execution speed,” Ireland said. “The risk associated with your order, over a period of time, is much lower because you are able to complete that execution faster. “

“Ultimately, SPY’s expense ratio [9.45 basis points] is becoming less and less of a factor for investors seeking access to the largest pool of liquidity in the US stock markets.