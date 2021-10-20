Markets likely to be in a range; RIL, NTPC, L&T Holding in focus

Indian stock markets are expected to be limited on Wednesday, as trends from SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening for national benchmarks.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex finished at 61,716.05, down 49.54 points or 0.08%. The Nifty was at 18,418.75, down 58.30 points or 0.32%.

Asian stocks rose and long-term US bond yields hit a five-month high on Wednesday amid growing optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings, while the yen slipped to its lowest level in four years against the dollar.

The Japanese Nikkei rose 0.8% while the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 0.3%, led by gains of 0.9% in Australia.

In New York, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.74% to close just 0.4% below its high in early September while the CBOE market volatility index fell 0.6 points after hitting 15.57, its lowest level since mid-August.

The positive mood saw US bond yields rise further, with the yield on 10-year US Treasuries climbing to 1.662%, a high last reached in May. Shorter yields fell, however, with the two-year yield sliding to 0.404% from Monday’s 0.448% peak, as traders took profits for the time being betting that the US Federal Reserve will turn hawkish at its next meeting. political in early November.

In India, among large companies, Havells India, Tata Communications, L&T Holding Finance, Angel Broking, Just Dial and Shoppers Stop will release their September quarter results today.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) acquired a 52% stake in fashion designer Ritu Kumars Ritika Pvt on Tuesday. Ltd. Ritu Kumar’s business includes four fashion brand portfolios – Label Ritu Kumar, The Third RI Ritu Kumar, aark and Ritu Kumar Home & Living – and retail through 151 outlets worldwide.

India’s largest electric utility, NTPC Ltd, is looking to acquire around 5% of Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL), promoted by National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), exclusive to Mint. .

Meanwhile, investors expect the US Federal Reserve to announce a cut in bond purchases and money market futures to point to a rate hike later next year.

In the currency market, rising US yields helped propel the US dollar to a four-year high against the yen at 114.585 per dollar.

In addition to US yields, the yen was shaken by expectations of a larger trade deficit in Japan due to rising oil prices.

The Chinese yuan held steady, trading at 6.3760 per dollar in offshore trading, near 4 1/2 Tuesday, the 6.3685 month high. The euro stabilized at $ 1.1643.

Oil prices eased slightly in Asia, but remained near multi-year highs as the energy supply crisis persisted around the world.

U.S. crude futures traded at $ 82.65 a barrel, down 0.4% on the day but near Monday’s high of $ 83.18, its highest level since 2014.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

