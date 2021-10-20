Explanation: Why did the SEC publish a report on GameStop?





NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (Reuters) – The United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday released a report examining the frenzied trading in retailer GameStop Corp (GME.N) and other “meme” stocks in January, and recommended some areas for further regulatory review. The report could have implications that affect where retail orders are executed and how this service is paid, when brokers can restrict trading and the degree of transparency around short sales. Read more Here are some key details of the GameStop saga: WHAT HAPPENED? GameStop shares jumped more than 1,600% in January as retail investors colluded on online forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets to attempt to bid on heavily shorted stocks and force hedge funds to unwind their shares. betting against it, in the hopes that the short squeeze would push the price up even higher. The extreme volatility of GameStop stocks, along with other popular meme stocks, has prompted the clearinghouse that guarantees trades before they are completed to lift brokers’ collateral to clear trades. This has led several brokerage houses, including Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O), to temporarily restrict trading in burning stocks, helping to dampen the recovery, infuriating retail traders and shaking market confidence. Others, like Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N), have adjusted margin requirements and limited advanced option strategies on the stocks concerned. Read more WHY THE TAKE-UP OF RETAIL TRADE? In late 2019, large retail brokers like Schwab and Fidelity followed Robinhood’s lead and eliminated trading commissions. Then, in early 2020, with COVID-19 lockdowns keeping people at home, major sporting and entertainment events canceled, and government stimulus checks mailed to many American households, retail levels took off. soared. While the main narrative around the GameStop frenzy was that retail investors were going after large hedge funds, institutional investors were also major players in buying and selling. WHO HAS BEEN INJURED? Hedge fund Melvin Capital needed a $ 2.75 billion lifeline when it had to liquidate its short position on GameStop at a huge loss in January. Read more Anyone who bought GameStop shares at $ 482.95 on January 28 and then sold them since would have lost money. GameStop shares are currently at $ 183.28, about 1,275% more than a year ago. WHAT HAPPENED SINCE? – Congress held several hearings on the GameStop episode; – The SEC has requested public comment on the effects of “gamification” of trading applications and whether the public is at risk; Read more – The leading post-trade utility for US stocks recommended shortening the settlement cycle of stock transactions to one day after the trade, instead of two days; Read more – Various companies and industry groups have made recommendations on improving transparency regarding the fulfillment of retail orders. (The story corrects paragraph 6 to clarify that Schwab did not restrict the buying or selling of GameStop shares, but adjusted the margin requirements and restricted some advanced options strategies) Reporting by John McCrank, editing by Rosalba O’Brien Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

