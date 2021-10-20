Altus Power, Inc., a Leading Clean Electrification Company, Announces Operationalization of the Hinsdale, Massachusetts SMART Solar Project

STAMFORD, Connecticut., October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power“or the” Company “) announced today that it has received permission from New England’s major utility Eversource to Altus Power start exploiting Hinsdale, Massachusetts solar installation.

Aerial view of the Altus Powers facility Hinsdale, MA

Altus Power previously announced a business combination deal with CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CBAH), which is expected to make Altus Power a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. CBAH is a specialty acquisition company sponsored by CBRE Group, Inc (“CBRE”). The transaction is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 4.2 megawatt (“MW”) ground-based system Hinsdale allow Altus Power participate in the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program. The Massachusetts Division of Energy Resources implemented the SMART program to create 1,600 MW of new power generation from solar generation sources.

The Hinsdale The system is expected to generate nearly 5,000 MWh of clean electricity per year, saving the equivalent of around 3,500 tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually.

“Altus is proud to expand its presence in Massachusetts and provide essential clean energy to our buyers. This is our tenth project under the Massachusetts SMART program and we are excited to help local utilities meet their clean energy goals, ”said Altus Co-Founder and Co-CEO Power, Lars Norell.

On Altus Power

Altus Power, situated at Stamford, Connecticut, creates a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public and community solar customers with solar generation, energy storage and electric vehicle charging stations located locally in the United States. Since its creation in 2009, Altus Power has developed or acquired more than 340 megawatts of Vermont To Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.

About CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (“CBAH”) is a blank check company incorporated solely for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or transaction. similar business combination with one or more businesses. CBAH is sponsored by CBRE Acquisition Sponsor, LLC, which is a subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc.

No offer or solicitation

This communication is not a declaration of proxy or a solicitation of proxy, consent or authorization concerning any securities or concerning the planned business combination between Altus Power and CBAH (the “Business Combination”) and the other transactions contemplated by the business combination agreement entered into by Altus Power and CBAH (the “Business Combination Agreement”) and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, or any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Important information about the business combination and where to find it

CBAH has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a proxy statement / preliminary prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination and will send a definitive proxy circular / prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders. CBAH shareholders and other interested parties are advised to read, when available, the Proxy Circular / Preliminary Prospectus and its amendments, as well as the Proxy Circular / Final Prospectus in connection with the solicitation of proxies by CBAH for its shareholders’ meeting to be held to approve the Business Combination as the proxy / prospectus will contain important information about CBAH, Altus Power and business combinations. The proxy circular / final prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of CBAH on a record date to be established for voting on the business combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and Proxy Circular / Prospectus, free of charge, once available, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc., 2100 McKinney Avenue, Suite 1250, Dallas, Texas 75201.

Participants in the call for tenders

CBAH, Altus Power and certain of their respective directors and officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of CBAH with respect to the approval of the business combination. CBAH and Altus Power urge investors, shareholders and other interested persons to read the registration statement, including the proxy statement / preliminary prospectus and its amendments and the proxy statement / final prospectus and attachments thereto, as well as other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the business combination, as these documents will contain important information about Altus Power, CBAH and the business combination. Information regarding the directors and officers of CBAH and a description of their interests in CBAH is contained in the registration statement.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe” , “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “could”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical matters. Such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the use of the proceeds of the New Credit Facility and analyzes and other information that are based on on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also concern CBAHs and Altus Power future prospects, developments and business strategies. In particular, these forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the business combination, business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of CBAH after the business combination and other contemplated transactions (the “ transactions ”and the name change are complete (“ New Altus ”), and New Altus’ estimated and future operating results, business strategies, competitive position, industrial environment and potential growth opportunities. These statements are based on CBAHs or Altus Power management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are not within the control of the CBAH or Altus Power control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could result in the termination of the Business Combination Agreement; (2) the inability to complete Transactions due to failure to obtain CBAH shareholder approval or Altus Power or other closing conditions in the Business Combination Agreement; (3) the ability of New Altus to meet NYSE listing standards (or the standards of any other stock exchange on which the public entity’s securities are listed) as a result of the business combination; (4) the inability to complete the private placement of common shares of CBAH with certain accredited institutional investors; (5) the risk that the announcement and completion of Transactions will disrupt Altus Power current plans and operations; (6) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of Transactions, which may be affected, among other things, by competition, the ability of New Altus to grow and manage its growth profitably, to maintain relationships with customers, business partners, suppliers and agents and retain its management and key employees; (7) costs associated with Transactions; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations and delays in obtaining, adverse conditions contained in or failure to obtain regulatory approvals necessary to complete Transactions; (9) the possibility that Altus Power and New Altus may be affected by other economic, commercial, regulatory and / or competitive factors; (10) the impact of COVID-19 on Altus Power and the activities of New Altus and / or the ability of the parties to complete the Transactions; (11) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against CBAH, Altus Power, New Altus or one of their respective directors or officers, following the announcement of the Transactions; and (12) failure to achieve anticipated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated shareholder buybacks and the purchase price and other adjustments.

Additional factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements may be found in the CBAH registration statement and proxy statement / prospectus where available. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they might affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are posted, and CBAH and Altus Power assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

This communication is not intended to be exhaustive or to contain all the information that a person may wish when considering an investment in CBAH and is not intended to form the basis for a decision to invest in CBAH. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements regarding CBAH and Altus Power, Transactions or other matters and attributable to CBAH and Altus Power or anyone acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the caveats above.

