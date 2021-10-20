China asks mines to produce “as much coal as possible”





China’s National Development and Reform Commission announcement comes after weeks of power outages in many provinces, forcing the government to ration power during peak hours and some factories to halt production . The problem weighed on economic growth with the decline in industrial production. Beijing pushed coal mines to cut production earlier this year as the country pursued ambitious carbon emission reduction targets. But demand has increased for projects that require fossil fuels, and there just isn’t enough electricity for everyone. To combat the problem, China has started ordering coal mines to increase production , with authorities in Inner Mongolia, the country’s second-largest coal-producing province, ordering dozens of mines to boost production earlier this month. Now the NDRC is demanding that mines nationwide increase production as much as possible before the last quarter of 2021. Closure of coal mines is prohibited. Coal stocks have continued to increase since the end of September, the commission said. The northeastern provinces, where a severe shortage has resulted in electricity rationing, have now stored enough coal to support 24 days of electricity consumption, an increase of 11 days from early October. The government has taken further steps to alleviate the crisis. He increased the price of electricity by 20% among provinces with high demand, to close the price gap between coal and electricity. Power plants in China were unwilling to increase production due to the high cost of coal. And since Beijing controls the cost of electricity, producers could not simply increase their prices without the green light from the government. The authorities are also relying on other forms of energy to alleviate the problems. The NDRC has called on companies that generate electricity using nuclear power, as well as solar, hydro and wind turbines to avoid blackouts in residential areas. Apple AAPL The electricity crisis in the world’s second-largest economy continues to threaten global supply chains. Suppliers to major US companies such asreduced their production levels to cooperate with electricity restrictions imposed by local governments. Energy problems are not only prevalent in China. Indian authorities have warned that key regions could face an “energy crisis” as the cost of electricity rises. The price of natural gas has also skyrocketed in Europe. – Laura He contributed to this story.

