Trading in Powell shares is not problematic. But it could still hurt him.

Text size





The Twittersphere is in turmoil again about the business activity of Federal Reserve officials. This time, the controversy is false.

Monday, the release The American Perspective published an article saying that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sold between $ 1 million and $ 5 million in shares from his personal account on October 1, 2020. The article stated that the sale of shares of a Vanguard Total Stock Market Index fund had not been reported before, and he said the sale took place just before the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

suffered a significant decline. He also noted that some entries on the Powells forms do not provide exact transaction dates.

At first glance, it looks juicy. The attention to Powell’s personal transactions comes after two regional Fed bank chairmen, Eric Rosengren of the Boston Fed and Robert Kaplan of the Dallas Fed, resigned after reports of Intensive securities trading prompted calls for their departure. More recently, reports indicated that Fed Vice President Richard Clarida transferred between $ 1 million and $ 5 million from one mutual fund to two other funds on February 27, 2020, a day before the Fed is issuing a statement signaling a potential drop in interest rates in response to the worsening pandemic.

Earlier this month, following Clarida’s announcement, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Massachusetts) asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether the personal financial investments of senior Federal Reserve officials, including Clarida, were breaking insider trading rules. In a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, Warren said the agency should determine the legality of ethically questionable transactions by these three Fed officials.

But Powell doesn’t seem to have the issues his colleagues had. This story is very misleading, tweeted Roberto Perli, head of global policy research at Cornerstone Macro, of the American Prospect article. The stock market fell 5.6% in a week 23 days after Powell sold his shares. If you know of anyone who can reliably time the market a day ahead, let alone 23, let me know.

Perli went on to note that inventories are now on the rise.

Newsletter Sign-Up Le Quotidien du Barron A morning briefing on what you need to know in the day ahead, including exclusive commentary from the editors at Barron’s and MarketWatch.

Powell made 19 purchases and seven sales in 2020, based on a disclosure form. One deal was a more modest sale a month earlier of the same fund in question. A Fed representative said The Wall Street Journal that Powell’s financial transactions meet central bank rules and have been approved by government ethics officials. The representative said transactions with no specific date are reported under rules that allow things such as regular reinvestments to be grouped together. (Powells disclosure lacks dates for some purchase transactions).

Perli also addressed an argument in the American Prospect article that Powell sold stocks before Federal Open Market Committee minutes revealed the Fed’s concern about the lack of further fiscal stimulus. That’s silly, Perli said, because Powell revealed those same concerns at the September 2020 press conference.

Jason Furman, professor of economic policy at Harvard and chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, also cast cold water on the idea that Powell’s personal commerce in 2020 is controversial. The article makes a lot of bias points, but none are as biased as the insinuation that Jay Powell was selling stocks on the basis of inside information, Furman tweeted Monday. His tweet included a graph of the cumulative returns that Powell missed by selling when he did.

There are good arguments for or against Powell’s reappointment, Furman says. It’s just that this one is not on the list. It bears no resemblance to the day-trading of Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, for example.

Even though claims that Powell did something unethical are flimsy, contrived, or something else, it may not matter to some critics. The progressive wing of the Democratic Party wants Powell to be replaced at the end of his term early next year. A controversy or not around him personally and as a result of outrage over Rosengren’s business, Kaplan and Clarida is unlikely to be helpful for his prospects for re-appointment.

Powell’s chances of another term as Fed chairman took a hit on Monday, with PredictIt posting a 64% chance late in the afternoon. This is down from 79% a day earlier. Ratings for Fed Governor Lael Brainards remained stable at 21%, while ratings for Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostics fell from 5% to 10%.

Prior to a late September beating by Warren when he appeared before the Senate Banking Committee, Powells’ ratings had hovered between around 80% and 90%. During this hearing, Warren said he took action to make our banking system less secure, which makes you a dangerous man to run the Fed.

While Warrens ‘threat to oppose Powells’ re-appointment is easily dismissed, the perception that he too has a business controversy may reinforce the fact that she is arguing that he is not getting the re-appointment. in the first place. Strategists say an announcement by President Biden anyway could come any day, although Powell’s term does not expire until February 2022.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at [email protected]