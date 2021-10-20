Estero-based Hertz takes action to re-register on major exchange





Hertz has taken a step towards re-listing its shares on a major stock exchange. Hertz Global Holdings, parent company of Estero-based The Hertz Corp., announced Friday that it has filed a registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a proposed public offering of its common stock. As part of the offer, Hertz plans to request a listing on the Nasdaq. More specifically, the Global Select Market. Hertz now trades on the OTC bulletin board, also known as Pink Sheets, designed for small business stocks. ICYMI:Car rental giant Hertz appoints interim CEO Movement up:Hertz loses its first senior officer since coming out of bankruptcy. Are there other leadership changes to come? Almost a year ago, the company’s shares were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, America’s other major financials market, as Hertz fought for its survival. In May 2020, Hertz filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, after suffering a financial blow from the coronavirus pandemic, which virtually halted travel in its early days, crushing demand for the company’s rental cars. . Hertz emerged from bankruptcy at the end of June, describing itself as a “much stronger company,” with an injection of new equity and the elimination of nearly $ 5 billion in debt. The new public offer would not involve the issuance of new shares. Instead, some shareholders have agreed to sell their shares, Hertz said in its statement. “Terms of the offer have not yet been determined. The offer is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to market conditions and the completion of any regulatory reviews,” the company said. A strong summer:Estero-based Hertz saw revenue rise to $ 1.9 billion in second quarter amid rebound in travel Previously:It’s official: Hertz comes out of bankruptcy, with management changes According to the registration statement, the maximum value of the offer would be $ 100 million. Further details of the offering will be shared through a prospectus, which Hertz will file with the SEC at a later date. No shares will be sold until the registration statement takes effect. Andrew Hill, along with Naples-based Andrew Hill Investment Advisors, who oversees Hertz, said he was pleased to see Goldman Sachs, a leading investment banker, as the lead underwriter for the offering. The offer will increase liquidity or make it easier to buy and sell shares, he said. I would feel better if the company sold stocks to raise money for investment purposes. Since all shares sold will be by existing shareholders, the company will not receive any proceeds from shares sold by this group, Hill added. He said his company’s pension plan had a very small position in Hertz. As part of its reorganization plan, Hertz issued 471,102,462 ordinary shares, including 14,133,024 to existing shareholders and 277,119,438 to its plan sponsors. Since coming out of bankruptcy, the company has experienced a low volume of trading in its shares. In addition to its eponymous brand, Hertz operates DollarandThrifty car rental services. In May 2013, the company announced the relocation of its global headquarters from New Jersey to Estero following the acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group. The new multi-million dollar headquarters opened in 2015.

