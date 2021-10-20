GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shareholders approve combination with Mirion

NEW YORK, October 19, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH) today announced that its shareholders have approved the proposals that constitute the conditions for closing the previously announced business combination with Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion” or the “Company”) at a special meeting of shareholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full results of the vote should be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The business combination is expected to close on or around October 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions. After Closing, the Combined Company will be known as Mirion Technologies, Inc. and its common shares and Class A warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols “MIR” and “MIRW”. “, respectively.

The deadline for GSAH shareholders to withdraw their election to repurchase their shares in the business combination will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST. Shareholders who wish to withdraw a redemption request should contact GSAH’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, by email at [email protected]

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of sensing, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions for the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unparalleled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company’s end markets are characterized by the need to meet stringent regulatory standards, design qualifications, and operating requirements. Based in Atlanta (GA USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com. Mirion is currently a holding company of Charterhouse Capital Partners, LLP.

The story continues

About GSAH

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share purchase or similar business combination with one or more companies. The company is sponsored by a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. In June 2020, GSAH completed its IPO, raising $ 750 million from investors.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the business combination and the listing of Mirions securities on the New York Stock Exchange. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “pro forma”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “have l ‘intention to’, ‘might’, ‘might’, ” plan ‘,’ possible ‘,’ potential ‘,’ foresee ‘,’ plan ‘,’ should ‘,’ strive ‘,’ would ‘and expressions Similar statements may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of such words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When GSAH or Mirion is discussing its strategies or plans, including with respect to the potential transaction, it makes projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions made by and information currently available to GSAH or the management of Mirions.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are beyond the control of GSAHs and Mirions and are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) GSAH’s ability to complete the potential transaction or, if GSAH does not complete the potential transaction, any other initial business combination; (2) satisfaction or waiver (if any) of the terms of the potential transaction, including with respect to shareholder approval of GSAH; (3) the ability to maintain the listing of the combined Company’s securities on the New York Stock Exchange; (4) the inability to complete the private placement; (5) the risk that the proposed transaction will disrupt the current plans and operations of GSAH or Mirion as a result of the announcement and completion of the transaction described herein; (6) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the combined company’s ability to grow and manage its growth profitably, to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and to retain its management and key employees; (7) costs associated with the proposed transaction; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations and delays in obtaining, adverse conditions contained in, or failure to obtain regulatory approvals necessary to complete the potential transaction; (9) the possibility that GSAH and Mirion will be adversely affected by other economic, business and / or competitive factors; (10) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against GSAH, Mirion or one of their respective directors or officers, following the announcement of the potential transaction; (11) failure to achieve anticipated pro forma results or projections and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated shareholder buybacks, purchase price and other adjustments; (12) future global, regional or local political, business and social conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and (13) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in GSAH’s Management Proxy Circular / Final Prospectus, including those referred to in the “Risk Factors” section and other documents filed or to be filed. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by GSAH.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Neither GSAH nor Mirion makes any commitment to update their forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in GSAH’s reports filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer

This press release concerns the proposed business combination. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which any such offer, sale or exchange would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005958/en/

Contacts

For investor inquiries, please contact:

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

Please send an email to: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Phil Denning / Nora Flaherty

E [email protected]

Patrick scanlan

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

T +1 212-902-5400