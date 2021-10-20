Pre-market actions: the secret to dealing with inflation





“Supply chains are under pressure from tight labor markets, tight transportation markets and overall capacity constraints,” CFO Andre Schulten told analysts this week. “Inflationary pressures are widespread and sustained.”

“These operational costs and challenges are not unique to P&G, and we will not be immune to the impact,” said Schulten. “However, we believe that the strategies we have chosen, the investments we have made and the emphasis on execution excellence have positioned us well to manage this volatility over time.”

Unilever the Kimberly clark KMB Clorox CLX Investors agree. The company’s shares fell 1.2% on Tuesday, but are still up 1.1% this year. It is well behind the S&P 500, which increased by 20%, but clearly ahead of its competitor, which is down more than 12%.is down almost 4%, whileplunged 21%.

So what exactly is P&G doing to stay above the fray? Strategy 1: Be tall. Procter & Gamble is a $ 342 billion company. Unilever, by comparison, has a market value of $ 134 billion. This gives P&G market clout and flexibility in its supply chains that smaller rivals lack. “Strong partnerships with suppliers around the world allow us to move supply if we need it from one supplier to another,” said Schulten. He added that “the company’s global footprint is an advantage.” Strategy 2: Load more. The company said on Tuesday it was increasing the prices of some skincare, beauty and oral care products for retail customers in order to combat rising costs. P&G, which makes brands such as Gillette, Braun and SK-II, did not say which brands will see their prices increase. But an email from P&G to a distributor obtained by CNN Business indicates that Olay, Crest and Oral-B products will become more expensive, at least for stores to stock. The company previously raised prices for Pampers diapers and Always and Tampax tampons. Strategy 3: Ride the wave. Consumer spending remains strong. Retail sales in the United States in September were up 0.7% from the previous month. P&G said people are still hanging out around their homes, increasing demand for its products. “We also benefit, and consumer spending shows, more time at home, which we believe is an ongoing phenomenon,” said Schulten. “More time at home means more meals at home, more dishes at home, more laundry at home.” The bottom line: No business can escape the effects of inflation and supply chain issues, and costs are rising at a faster rate than P&G previously estimated. The company now plans to spend an additional $ 2.3 billion on freight and commodities for its 2022 fiscal year. In July, the company predicted an increase of $ 1.9 billion. Yet in times of stress the bigger the better and for P&G, at least, that provides some isolation. ‘Squid Game’ is a success, but the way forward for Netflix is ​​unclear Netflix NFLX The popularity of the South Korean drama “Squid Game” has givenan elevator. But its investors are hard to impress. The latest: Netflix announced after the markets close on Tuesday that it added 4.4 million subscribers in its last quarter, beating expectations. The company also made a profit of $ 1.4 billion, up from $ 790 million during the same period in 2020. A major factor has been “Squid Game”, a dystopian series in which contestants in desperate need of cash play deadly children’s games to win cash prizes. The company said Tuesday that 142 million subscribing households watched the show in its first four weeks, making it Netflix’s largest TV show. The streaming service plans to continue enjoying the “Squid Game” moment as it launches clothes and toys related to its content. “The demand for consumer products to celebrate the ‘Squid Game’ fandom is high and these items are now being retailed,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders. But other disclosures in the earnings report are pushing investors to lock in recent earnings. Shares, which hit a record high earlier this month, are down 1.9% in pre-market trading. Netflix said it has added around 70,000 subscribers in the United States and Canada. This is an improvement over the second quarter loss, but it indicates that the market has become very saturated. On the radar: Netflix is ​​also in the middle of a media storm as it continues to defend Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer”. The comedy special has been criticized as transphobic by some LGBTQ + advocates, artists and Netflix employees. Netflix recently fired an employee for sharing “confidential and commercially sensitive information” outside the company about the stand-up special. Bitcoin nears record high after ETF launch Bitcoin is at its highest level in the months following the successful launch of the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, which enthusiasts see as a turning point for investing in crypto. The latest: The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF ended up 2.6% on Tuesday. About $ 1 billion in shares traded as investors rushed to get into the hype. The enthusiasm surrounding the debut helped push bitcoin back above $ 64,000, not far from the record high of around $ 64,800 recorded in April. The fund, which is listed under the symbol “BITO” on the NYSE Arca exchange, does not buy bitcoin directly. Instead, it’s tied to contracts that track future prices traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. In a interview with CNBC On Tuesday, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said this type of product is easier to regulate than an ETF that holds real bitcoin. “What you have here is a product that has been overseen for four years by a US federal regulator and the CFTC, and that’s wrapped up in something [that’s] falling within our purview, ”he said. But he warned that it was still a “highly speculative asset class and listeners should understand that underneath it still has the same aspect of volatility and speculation.” Following Biogen BIIB Verizon VZ CSX CSX IBM IBM Sands of Las Vegas LVS You’re here TSLA andpublish the results before the US markets open.andfollow after the close. Also today: The Fed’s Beige Book, which details current economic conditions, is released at 2 p.m. ET. AT&T T American Airlines AAL South West LCV Intelligence INTC Chipotle GCM Mattel CARPET Break BREAK Coming tomorrow: earnings ofand

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/20/investing/premarket-stocks-trading/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos