VMware Announces Record Date for Conditional Special Dividend

The registration date for a conditional special dividend of $ 11.5 billion is October 29, 2021

PALO ALTO, California, October 19, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) (“VMware”), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that October 29, 2021 has been set as the registration date (the “Record Date”) for $ 11.5 billion from VMware, a conditional special dividend payable on a pro rata basis to all VMware shareholders (the “Special Dividend”). The special dividend is payable in connection with the closing of the transactions contemplated by this separation and distribution agreement, both initially announced on April 14, 2021, under which VMware will be separated (the “spin-off”) from Dell Technologies Inc. . (“Dell”). The payment of the special dividend remains subject to the terms of payment of the dividend, as defined in the Separation and Distribution Agreement and described in VMware’s current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the 14th. April 2021 and October 7, 2021.

The special dividend will be payable on a pro rata basis to all registered VMware shareholders at the close of business on the date of registration. VMware will announce the dividend per share amount after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of registration.

Shareholders of record of Dell common stock who are entitled to receive the distribution of VMware Class A common stock in connection with the spin-off will not be entitled to the cash dividend.

The payment date of the Special Dividend will be November 1, 2021 (the “Payment Date”), subject to the satisfaction of the closing conditions.

VMware Class A common shares will trade with notes due from October 28, 2021 up to and including the payment date of November 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be November 2, 2021 (the first following trading day). the date of payment).

U.S. Federal Tax Treatment of the Special Dividend

VMware currently estimates that for federal tax purposes, 39.49% of the special dividend will be treated as a taxable dividend, with the remaining 60.51% of the special dividend being first treated as a return on capital to shareholders in measuring their basis in VMware Common Shares, and thereafter as capital gain.

The story continues

The tax treatment of the special dividend will be based on VMware’s current and accrued earnings and earnings during VMware’s fiscal year ending January 28, 2022 (“FY22”). The process of determining current and accrued earnings and earnings requires a final determination of VMware’s financial results for fiscal year 22 and consideration of certain other factors. The determination will be based in part on factors beyond VMware’s control and which cannot be determined at this time. VMware does not expect the calculation of the portion that will be treated as a taxable dividend for federal tax purposes to be finalized until year-end 22. Therefore, the portion of the special dividend estimated to be a Taxable dividend provided in this release is based on information currently available and is subject to change.

The taxable dividend may be eligible for treatment as an eligible dividend for federal tax purposes depending on the length of time the underlying stock was held and other personal tax matters. The precise tax impact of the special dividend for specific shareholders depends on the individual tax situation of the shareholders.

Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) Form 1099-DIV, issued no later than January 31 of each tax year (or as permitted by IRS proceedings), will reflect the amount of the Dividend. Special to be treated as a taxable dividend and the amount of the distribution first treated as a return on capital to shareholders up to their base in VMware common stock, then as a capital gain.

Since the tax treatment of the special dividend can only be finalized after the close of fiscal 22, shareholders may receive an amended IRS Form 1099-DIV or any other required report after the distribution of the initial IRS 1099-DIV forms. January 31, 2022. The decision to issue an amended IRS Form 1099-DIV to shareholders will be made by the individual brokerage firms.

Shareholders are urged to consult a tax advisor to determine the tax consequences of the special dividend received, including any national, local or foreign tax considerations.

The current estimated return of capital percentages relating to the special dividend will also be reported on IRS Form 8937 in accordance with the U.S. tax base reporting required under Section 6045B of the Internal Revenue Code. IRS Form 8937 will be posted on the Investor Relations website from the date of payment from VMware. http://ir.vmware.com and may be updated once the capital repayment percentages on the Special Dividend are finalized.

About VMware

VMware is a leading multi-cloud service provider for all applications, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation for accelerating innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/business.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on VMware’s current expectations, including, among others, statements regarding the transactions contemplated by the Separation and Distribution Agreement, including the special dividend, the expected satisfaction of the terms of payment of dividends and the timing of the related recording date, payment date, announcement of dividend amount per share, negotiation with bills due, ex-dividend date, tax treatment of the special dividend and the specific percentage of the special dividend which will be treated as a Return on Capital or Capital Gain. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors, including, but not limited to ” limit,: (1) the satisfaction of the conditions attached to and the ability of VMware to pay the Special Dividend; (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance which could cause a delay in the fulfillment or non-fulfillment of the conditions precedent to the transactions contemplated by, or result in the termination of the Separation and Distribution Agreement; (3) adverse changes in the general economy, capital markets or other market conditions; (4) competitive factors including, but not limited to, pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and rapid technological change in the industries in which we compete, and new products and marketing initiatives from VMware competitors; (5) VMware’s relationship with Dell and Dell’s ability to control matters requiring shareholder approval; (6) disruptions resulting from key management changes and VMware’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; (7) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on VMware’s operations, financial condition, customers, business environment, and global and regional economies; (8) the ability to integrate successfully into the companies and assets acquired by VMware and to ensure a smooth transition of services related to the transferred assets of VMware; (9) the ability of VMware customers to transition to new IT products, platforms, services, solutions and strategies that we offer, and the uncertainty of their acceptance of emerging technologies; (10) VMware’s ability to enter into, maintain and expand strategically effective partnerships, collaborations and alliances; (11) the continued risk of litigation and regulatory actions; (12) VMware’s ability to protect its proprietary technology; (13) risks associated with cyber attacks, information security and data privacy; (14) risks associated with international sales, such as fluctuations in exchange rates and increasing trade barriers and tariffs; (15) changes in VMware’s financial condition; (16) determination of VMware’s financial results for fiscal 22; and (17) other factors relating to the final calculation of the portion of the Special Dividend taxable as a dividend, return of capital or capital gain. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, materiality, value and effect as well as other detailed risks. in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent reports from VMware on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that VMware has filed and may file from time to time to other, which could cause actual results to differ from expectations. VMware assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to update, these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005287/en/

Contacts

Paul Ziots

VMware Investor Relations

[email protected]

650-427-3267

Michael thacker

VMware Global Public Relations

[email protected]

650-427-4454