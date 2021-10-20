Facebook fined $ 70 million for “willful” non-compliance by UK regulator





The Autorité de la concurrence et des marchés (CMA) said in a statement on Wednesday that Facebook had “consciously” refused to provide all the information required during a investigation the acquisition by the technology giant of an online database Giphy

The regulator issued an “initial enforcement order” linked to the takeover in June 2020, forcing companies to compete as usual and halt any integration efforts during the investigation.

Facebook was required to provide the regulator with regular updates on its compliance. The tech giant “has significantly limited the scope of these updates,” the CMA said on Wednesday, “despite repeated warnings.” The regulator said it had concluded that “Facebook’s disrespect was willful.”

The AMC said it was the first time a company violated an initial enforcement order by “consciously refusing to release all required information.” The fine of 50.5 million ($ 70 million) is 155 times higher than the previous record for this type of offense.

“We warned Facebook that its refusal to provide us with important information was a violation of the order but, even after losing its appeal in two separate courts, Facebook continued to ignore its legal obligations,” said the senior director of CMA mergers, Joel Bamford, in a statement. declaration. “This should serve as a warning to any business that thinks it is above the law,” Bamford added. Facebook said in a statement that it “strongly disagrees” with the “regulator’s” unfair decision to punish Facebook for a best-effort compliance approach. “ “We will review the CMA’s decision and consider our options,” the company added. The CMA also fined Facebook 500,000 ($ 690,000) for changing its compliance chief twice without first seeking consent. The regulator’s investigation into Facebook’s acquisition of Giphy is ongoing, and no decision has been taken to date. UK and EU regulators separately announced in June that they were investigating Facebook’s use of data for antitrust reasons. Pressure on the company is also coming from US lawmakers after a whistleblower went public with claims that Facebook has repeatedly prioritized profits over the public good. Appearing before U.S. lawmakers earlier this month, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen detailed a series of concerns, including the company knowing it was serving harmful content related to the unrest. feeding to young users and that the use of Facebook by authoritarian leaders could present national security. concerns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/20/tech/facebook-fined-uk-regulator-cma/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos