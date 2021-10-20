Business
How to get a gift Thursday
Weeks after National taco day, Taco Bell has another giveaway.
This time around, participating restaurants across the country are offering free grilled burritos for breakfast Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time, while supplies last. A purchase is not necessary to get the free burrito at restaurants or at the drive-thru.
Taco Bell said the offer is celebrate the national comeback of breakfast, which was temporarily cut in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. Other restaurants have also cut menus and hours during the pandemic.
The fast food chain confirmed to USA TODAY that 90% of restaurants nationwide serve breakfast and plans to expand to all restaurants in the future.
The channel created a bedtime story called Sleep Tight, Get That Bite: A Taco Bell Bedtime Story for Adults to encourage fans to get some sleep so they can wake up rested and ready for burritos.
The Taco Bells line of Grilled Breakfast Burritos includes the Grilled Cheese Breakfast Burrito, the Grilled Minced Breakfast Burrito, and the Grilled Grande Breakfast Burrito.
Taco Bell then offers a “Wake Up Call” to remind consumers of the free breakfast on October 21. Text Wake Up to 1-866-WAKEUP3 to sign up and receive a pre-recorded wake-up call with a reminder about the free gift of grilled burritos for breakfast.
To find Taco Bell restaurants serving breakfast, use the store locator.
World Series Gift: “Steal a base, steal a taco”
Taco Bells Steals Base, Steals Taco World Series Promotion returns for the 10th year.
After the first base stolen in the World Series, Taco Bell said it will celebrate Americas Taco Hero and offer a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos to everyone in America, while supplies last, on a specified date that will be revealed later. time.
According to MLB.com, the World Series is scheduled to start on October 26.
Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.For shopping news, tips and deals, join us onour Facebook Shopping Ninjas group.
