In-N-Out Burger in San Francisco closes meals indoors due to vaccination warrantExBulletin

toggle legend Adam Lau / AP

Adam Lau / AP Here’s a story with the meat: The San Francisco Department of Public Health briefly shut down the city’s only In-N-Out Burger restaurant last week because it wasn’t properly checking customers’ vaccination records. The city demanded full proof of vaccination to enter public spaces, including bars and restaurants, since August. It started relaxation of indoor mask requirements last Friday, but still requires customers to wear face masks inside restaurants, except when actively eating or drinking. Health officials temporarily shut down the fast food franchise’s San Francisco burger joint last Thursday after learning that staff members were not checking diners’ vaccination status, the Department of Public Health said. San Francisco to NPR by email. He said public health officials repeatedly informed In-N-Out of the requirement for proof of vaccination, but the restaurant did not comply. City officials first visited the restaurant on September 24 after receiving a non-urgent 311 complaint, and followed up again on October 6 to find that it was still not following the law. A little over a week later, the public health department issued a notice of violation and closure demanding that the establishment “immediately cease all operations on the site due to the threat it poses to health. public “. The department said it also issued a notice of violation to the property’s owner, Texas-based Anchorage Holdings LP. Arnie Wensinger, legal and commercial director of In-N-Out, said in a statement provided to NPR that the restaurant had installed signage to communicate local vaccination requirements, but was not preventing customers from entering. who did not have the proper documentation. He went further, adding that the company aims to make all customers feel welcome and finds it “unreasonable, invasive and dangerous” to ask staff to “separate customers from those who can. be served and those who cannot ”. “We strongly disagree with any government dictate that requires a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business,” he wrote. “This is clearly government overreach and it is intrusive, inappropriate and offensive.” The restaurant has since “taken steps to comply” and reopened for take-out and alfresco dining only, public health officials said. They added that the restaurant can reopen indoor meals when it “shows proper process and procedure for sanitary compliance and passes a health and safety check.” Health officials said they had not heard of any plans for In-N-Out to check clients’ vaccination status or open its indoor dining room on Wednesday morning. In other words, at least for now:

