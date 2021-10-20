Facebook’s approach to regulation raises eyebrows again | Nils Pratley

VSKeep up your excitement for Facebook’s possible name change for the coming age of the metaverse, and consider another story on the social media group on Wednesday. Facebook’s feud with Britain’s competition watchdog provided an almost perfect illustration of arrogance and corporate law in action.

The case is extraordinary for the fact that the stakes were so low: Facebooks bought last year for $ 400 million ($ 290 million) from Giphy, a software company specializing in Gifs, the essential visual aid. for meme peddlers on social media, may barely have signed up for Mark Zuckerberg’s Radar. The purchase price was equivalent to less than 0.5% of Facebook’s worldwide revenue.

Still, the company appears to have been extremely offended when the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), in a perfectly normal fashion, decided to examine the implications for the UK market of a transaction between two US companies.

An essential part of a CMA investigation is the initial enforcement order, or IEO, in fact an instruction not to prejudge the outcome, for example by integrating operations. Businesses can request waivers from an IEO and Facebook did, but they still have to comply and report. Despite repeated warnings, Facebook failed to do so, says the CMA.

When the company took its case to the CMA tribunal, it lost. Then he lost again in the court of appeal. The former body’s reference to how Facebook actually decided to proceed based on the fact that it had already secured the opt-out requests describes, in fact, a company that behaved as if the rules were for other people.

The result is a $ 50.5million fine for IEO violation, which should serve as a warning to any company that thinks it is above the law, the CMA said, adding that no company ‘had never been tried before for violating an IEO by knowingly refusing to report all required information.

Considering the number of dishonest companies the CMA has encountered over the years, this is a first. The metaverse can wait. The problem is Facebook’s approach to regulation in this world.

Burberry is looking for a new boss

Burberry normally finds a way to make a succession crisis drama but, in fact, the surprise this time is the lack of twists and turns.

Industry veteran Marco Gobbetti said in June he was stepping down as managing director for a job in Italy next year, a move that took his boardroom colleagues by surprise. But here is the new boss, Jonathan Akeroyd, who seems to be the closest thing to an identical replacement.

It’s coming from the business side, as opposed to the creative side, of the industry and it’s been around a few mainland houses, most recently at Versace. The symmetry is complemented by the fact that Akeroyd is a Briton returning to Great Britain.

Naturally, there has been plenty of the usual chatter about raising the Burberry brand (no fashion brand has ever said their strategy is to go downmarket), but Akeroyd’s real job is to get it moving. the income line, which was supposed to be the second half of the Gobbettis overhaul. If he can do that and revive a stale stock price, he could put an end to the takeover rumors that perpetually swirl around the company.

The familiar part of this rental is the size of the financial envelope. Akeroyd will get a $ 6 million golden hello as compensation for his loss of incentives at Versace, and will receive a salary of 1.1 million, a maximum annual bonus of 2.2 million and 1.8 million annual shares. They always pay well in the fashion game.

Governance issues swirl around Moldings the Hut Group

Matthew Molding this week dropped his special share of blocking takeovers in The Hut Group (THG), or rather said he plans to do so. Now here is more governance news: Molding, his wife and a related entity released some of the shares that had been pledged against a $ 100 million loan from Barclays.

Very good; there is nothing wrong with such collateral agreements, but they attract attention when the stock price is going down. Better to live without.

It is hoped that THG’s next step towards the mainstream will be the outcome of Moldings’ controversial role as owner of the business. He bought a collection of properties, ranging from distribution centers to a country club, to the company before the start of last year, and THG pays him rent of $ 19.4 million a year. No matter how many times the company says arm’s length, that’s not good governance.

Given the size of the portfolio, it would be difficult to undo the arrangement quickly, but the medium term objective should be divestiture.