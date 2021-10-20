Bitcoin ETF breaks records on Wall Street

Cryptocurrency’s journey into the mainstream hit a big milestone this week when the first bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund debuts on the stock market. Put simply, this means that anyone with a brokerage account will soon be able to buy and sell a bitcoin-backed financial product on the stock exchange. It comes after years of US financial regulators turn away from cryptocurrency, which is notoriously volatile. But now it looks like the government is ready to try new things.

The beginnings was a great success. After executives at ProShares, the Maryland-based company behind the ETF, sounded on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning, the proceeds topped $ 1 billion in trading volume on day one. This makes one of the best ETFs in history. Later in the day the price of bitcoin skyrocketed his absolute record from $ 64,895 to a new record of $ 66,975. The experts don’t seem really surprised.

It was the start of a blockbuster, smash, home run, Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg told me. It brings a lot of legitimacy and looks to the crypto space.





Register to receive the newsletter

Recode

Get the best of Recode’s essential technology and business news reporting.

But before I explain why, you probably have a few more questions about the terms used here. For example, what is a bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund? What does based on futures mean? And do most people really need to pay attention to cryptocurrency after so many years without probably paying attention to cryptocurrency? Let’s go through these questions one by one.

An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is a basket of securities linked to the price of assets, such as stocks, bonds or commodities, which can be bought or sold on the stock exchange; anyone with a brokerage account can trade ETFs. An ETF linked to bitcoin, of course, is linked to the price of bitcoin, and under the 1940 law on investment companies, all new ETFs must register with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This detail is important because the agency approval of a bitcoin ETF suggests that it is open to allowing more cryptocurrency-related products to trade. While the SEC did not consider cryptocurrencies to be securities in the past, the latest developments suggest that his views on the matter are changing.

But it looks like it will be some time before the SEC decides whether to allow bitcoin trading on the stock market. The new ProShares fund, called Bitcoin Strategy ETF, is based on futures contracts. This means that the fund tracks bitcoin futures contracts traded on the highly regulated Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In other words, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF does not contain bitcoin itself but rather bets on the future price of bitcoin. In a Tuesday appearance on CNBC, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler noted that the new product will be overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the SEC’s sister agency, which will provide some investor protection, but it is still a highly speculative asset class.

Despite these delicate details, this new bitcoin-based ETF is a big deal. The cryptocurrency community has searched for a financial product like this for years, but regulators have been reluctant to approve one. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss presented the very first bitcoin-based ETF in 2013, but the SEC rejected their first request four years later and again in 2018 citing the volatility of the crypto market. Since then, the SEC delayed decisions on various bitcoin-based ETFs, but it is currently reviewing several new proposals, which are subject to a 75-day review period after companies submit them. If the SEC does nothing, which happened in the case of ProShares, funds can start trading. Over the next two weeks, the SEC’s review periods for cryptocurrency-based proposals from other companies, including Valkyrie Investments, Invesco and VanEck, will also end.

It’s not that this particular ETF is going to make hundreds of billions of dollars or anything, explained Balchunas. But this is an important moment because it is a bridge to this whole other world that is probably not crypto and could start to be, now that it comes in the format they love. .

In other words, more and more crypto-based ETFs are on the way. And if Gensler sees these new financial products trading without incident, its SEC could open the door to even more, including those that actually contain cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and ethereum. The very existence of these ETFs not only means that it is easier to invest in crypto. It also means that bitcoin has more in common with gold than he has ever done before.

This story was first published in the Recode newsletter. register here so you don’t miss the next one!