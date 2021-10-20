How Verizon became the worst stock in the Dow Jones





Amgen AMGN Overall, the Dow Jones is up around 16% in 2021, which makes Verizon’s underperformance really stand out. (Biotechnologies, another component of Dow, is also down nearly 10% this year.)

Even though earnings were better than expected and stocks rose about 2% on Wednesday, Verizon could still struggle to excite Wall Street for much longer. Sales growth remains slow and the company’s revenue is only up 4% from a year ago, estimates missing.

Verizon VZ is stuck in a highly competitive wireless business where businesses have to fight for subscribers and often have to resort to low prices to attract users.

Apple AAPL Samsung SSNLF It doesn’t help that many consumers are increasingly content to hold onto older phones for longer periods of time before upgrading, althoughand others continue to produce new models.

AT&T T T Mobile TMUS As such, Verizon isn’t the only struggling telecommunications company. Rivals(which owns CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia) andlanguish this year too. Both stocks are down more than 11% in 2021. Despite the fact that there are only three major mobile operators left as a result of T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint, competition remains intense. “There is, of course, a slightly more competitive landscape right now,” Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said in a conference call with analysts Wednesday. But Vestberg pointed out that Verizon is adding a “high quality customers” code for users who sign up for more expensive plans. Still, Vestberg conceded that the company wouldn’t be shedding its generous offers and promotions to attract new users. “We’ve been going back and forth on our promotions,” he said on Wednesday’s call. “Right now we feel very good about the way we compete in the market. So we’ll always have promotions when we think it’s the right time.” Investors may not like the sound of this, even if it is music to customers’ ears. Verizon is also now spending aggressively to upgrade its networks. Vestberg said during an investor presentation in March that the company paid $ 52.9 billion in the Federal Communications Commission’s recent wireless spectrum auction to bolster its 5G presence. Yet Verizon is clearly betting that having what it hopes to be the fastest and best 5G network is the key to success. The company, led by Vestberg, has decided to abandon the content business. Apollo APO Verizon sold its media division, the unit formerly known as Oath which included AOL and Yahoo, to the private equity titanfor $ 5 billion in September. Verizon retains a 10% stake in the company, however, and Vestberg described the decision to cut media as a “refinement of strategy” in Wednesday’s call. This move may not yet be enough to win back Wall Street, as Verizon is also affected by macroeconomic conditions beyond its control. Long-term bond yields have risen this year as the economy has improved and the Federal Reserve has announced plans to cut or cut its massive asset purchase program. With the 10-year Treasury now yielding around 1.63%, down from 0.92% at the end of 2020, Verizon’s 4.9% dividend yield is no longer as appealing to conservative investors as it once was. Bonds are now more attractive, especially as many investors expect the Fed to hike interest rates next year. This makes Verizon less appealing to investors who might have bought the stock only for its big dividend yield but still be willing to ignore its slow growth. The rate hike could hurt Verizon as well, as it will make it more expensive to pay interest on its huge pile of debt. Verizon said on Wednesday that although it reduced its debt by $ 5.2 billion in the third quarter, it still had $ 131.6 billion in unsecured net debt on its books.

