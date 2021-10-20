Pay for an emergency home repair

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that we believe our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.

Editor’s Note: The APYs listed in this article are current at the time of publication. They can fluctuate (up or down) based on changes in the Fed’s rate. Select will be updated as changes are made public. Every now and then life puts us in a loop and the next thing we know we end up with a broken computer, an expensive traffic ticket, or in some more extreme cases, an expensive home repair that requires our attention. immediate attention. If you are renting an apartment, you can simply call property management and ask them to take care of it for you at the owner’s expense. But when you’re a homeowner, the responsibility (and the bill) rests solely on your shoulders. Depending on the problem, a home repair can really take your bank account by surprise. But two popular ways to cover such an expense may be to dip into your emergency fund or take out a personal loan. Which option you choose will ultimately depend on the amount of repair costs, your current credit score, and how comfortable you are with taking on additional debt, but here are some next steps you should think about.

Consider turning to your emergency fund first

Use the money in your emergency fund before you get into more debt. Your emergency fund is meant to be used for unforeseen expenses such as a surprise home repair, so it is quite normal to resort to this money. Plus, it will help you avoid taking on more debt to cover costs. And once you use some or most of it for the repair, you can always take action to get started replenish your emergency fund. If you’ve kept your emergency fund in a high-yield savings account, you may be able to replenish your balance a bit faster thanks to the higher interest rates these accounts typically offer. Granted, the interest rate won’t earn you hundreds of dollars a month, but the income is still higher than that of a traditional bank. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the national average APY on savings accounts is only0.07%. That’s more than 10 times less than what the best high yield savings accounts offer. Select named Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings as the best high yield savings account thanks to its no-fee structure (seriously, it doesn’t charge monthly fees, excessive transaction fees, or overdraft fees). You would access your money by making transfers to an existing checking account and paying with your debit card or going to an ATM to withdraw money. But if you prefer an account that simplifies the withdrawal process, the Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings Account actually gives you a debit card. This way, you can go to any ATM and withdraw your money without having to make a transfer first.

Use a personal loan as a last resort

If you don’t have emergency funds, or if you’re uncomfortable with wiping out your savings to fix your home, you may want to consider getting a personal loan to finance this expense. Personal loans generally have lower interest rates than credit cards. APR personal loan average 9.58%, depending on theThe most recent data from the Fed. In contrast, the average interest rate on a credit card is around 16.30%, so a personal loan can sometimes be a more affordable alternative to using a credit card for a large expense. unless you are using an introductory 0% APR credit card (however, keep in mind that the actual interest rate you receive will depend on your creditworthiness). Additionally, personal loans are made for expenses such as home repairs, a wedding, funeral, vacations, or other large expenses that you can usually borrow up to $ 100,000, but different lenders have limits. different borrowing. The money will have to be repaid in fixed monthly amounts over a specified period of time. This is called the loan term and it varies depending on the lender. And, yes, you can still get approved for a personal loan if your credit isn’t ideal. Pushy personal loans and Before Personal Loans are two options for people with fair or good credit. The Avant Personal Loan provides financing as early as the next business day after your approval so you can start repairing that roof or fixing that plumbing problem ASAP.

At the end of the line

Ultimately, the decision may depend on the cost of the repair and how comfortable you are with taking on more debt at the moment. If you don’t want to touch your emergency savings and can afford another monthly payment, you may be more inclined to take a personal loan. Remember, taking out a personal loan means you’ll be paying interest, so you’ll end up paying more than if you just used your emergency fund. If you really don’t want to increase your existing debt, you might be better off using what’s in your emergency fund. Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage ofpersonal finances,technology and tools,well-beingand more, and follow us onFacebook,InstagramandTwitterto stay up to date.

