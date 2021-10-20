Ford Mustang Mach-E GT boosts the power of the company’s electric lineup





Then maybe the new 480 horsepower Mustang Mach-E GT will help. Whether someone is bothered by its name or not, the Mustang Mach-E GT is a great SUV that’s great fun to drive, as has been proven recently on the canyon roads just north of San Francisco. At worst, it can be accused of adding a bit of practicality to the Mustang lineup without detracting from its performance.

By entering the electric vehicle market, Ford has decided to rely on the biggest names in the brand. That’s why its first electric vehicles are the F-150 Lightning pickup and the Mustang Mach-E. The Mach-E appears to be aimed directly at the Tesla Model Y with its similar size and price, and it has apparently caught some Tesla customers.

The basic Mustang Mach-E comes standard with 266 horsepower, but is available with up to 346 horsepower and with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. It’s already fast and fun. On its own, it’s a worthy addition to the Mustang family. The Mach-E GT simply adds more power – a lot more – along with improvements to the suspension, performance tires and track-inspired seats.

The Mustang Mach-E can deliver as much power to its four wheels as the V8-powered Mustang Mach 1 coupe can deliver to its rear wheels. It produces more total power than the significantly more expensive 455-horsepower plug-in hybrid Porsche Cayenne. There are more powerful electric SUVs out there, like the Audi E-Tron, which isn’t as much fun, but you’ll generally pay a lot more.

The Mach-E GT costs more than the base models of course, and the only real question is whether that price is worth it. This is one of those cases where, if you want to get started, you should probably go all the way and get all the high performance items. The Mustang GT is available in two versions. Both have two electric motors – one driving the front wheels and the other driving the rear – which can produce that total of 480 horsepower. Prices for the Mustang GT start at $ 60,000, not including the $ 7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit and any other local or state incentives you may be entitled to. Prices for the Mustang GT Performance Edition, however, start at around $ 65,000. For that extra $ 5,000, buyers get Pirelli performance tires instead of Continental performance tires, performance seats and adjustable MagneRide suspension. The additional $ 5,000 would be well spent. Without the Performance Edition tires and suspension, the Mustang Mach-E GT feels overwhelmed by its own engines. By today’s standards 480 horsepower may not seem like huge, but that just shows that there is something wrong with today’s standards. We read the headlines on gasoline and electric cars with 760 horsepower that can produce over 1,000 horsepower. But 480 horsepower might sound nice, adequate, and probably pretty quick. Fast enough for any normal, non-racing car driver, at least. In fact, 480 horsepower is a lot, especially in an all-wheel drive electric vehicle. Along with that horsepower, the Mustang Mach-E GT produces 600 pound-feet of torque, a measure of gross pulling power. The Performance Edition produces a little more, 634 lb-ft. In comparison, a V8-powered Ford F-150 plckup can generate 400 pound-feet of torque. Electric motors, unlike gasoline engines, provide their full torque allocation early on, as soon as the motors start to turn, even a little. They do not need to coil to produce maximum power. And with all that pulling force on all four wheels, these SUVs are very fast. The Performance Edition can go from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds according to Ford, comparable to what you would get in some of the fastest sports cars on the planet. The only faster Mustang is the Shelby GT500 with its monstrous 760 horsepower supercharged V8. It’s in a straight line, however. The Performance Edition package on the Mustang Mach-E GT shows its value in the curves. Its Pirelli tires and, probably more importantly, its magnetic suspension, better controlled the Mach-E’s nearly 4,600-pound weight on twisty canyon roads. The Mach-E GT Performance Edition is a legitimately fast SUV that is fun to drive around corners like a sports sedan. Technological weaknesses The Mach-E, regardless of the version, suffers from over-reliance on a huge touchscreen. There is, at least, a big volume knob. It’s appreciated. But changing the drive modes from, say, Engaged to Unbrldled, requires digging into the onscreen menus. The Mach-E’s giant screen is particularly difficult to use while driving as it leaves nothing around you to stabilize your hand while pushing. The Mach-E also offers something for those who don’t like to drive, at least not on the highways. It comes with BlueCruise, Ford’s new hands-free highway driving system. Essentially, it’s Ford’s version of Super Cruise, GM’s system that allows drivers to completely remove their hands from the wheel – as well as their feet from the pedals – during long trips on certain major highways. Ford’s system is currently not as sophisticated as GM’s, which on some models can make lane changes without the driver having to touch the steering wheel. BlueCruise still cannot do this. The system clearly communicates its status – when it’s ready to run and when it’s not – by changing the color of the SUV’s digital gauges to blue when the driver can release the steering wheel. A driver-facing camera ensures that the driver is always looking at the road. Overall, however, the Mach-E, GT or not GT, is a strong contender in the still small world of electric SUVs. The Mach-E GT is good, but unless you get the Performance Edition I’d say there are basic versions of the Mach-E that are still great fun for less money.

