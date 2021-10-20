Tesla sheds supply chain issues to post record profit





The company reported operating income of $ 2.1 billion, up 30% from its previous record second quarter profit, with earnings per share 17% above the consensus of analysts polled by Refinitiv. This was the sixth consecutive quarter that Tesla posted record profits on this basis.

Revenue rose 15% to $ 13.8 billion, roughly in line with estimates.

The results stand out as Tesla first surpassed $ 1 billion in operating profits just two quarters ago, in the first quarter of this year. Even under a stricter accounting method, the company posted net income of $ 1.6 billion, up 42% from the second quarter, and nearly four times what it earned on that basis a year earlier.

Nonetheless, the company warned that it was still having issues obtaining chips and other raw materials, despite its success in overcoming those issues in the third quarter.

“A variety of challenges, including semiconductor shortages, congestion at ports and progressive blackouts have impacted our ability to run factories at full speed,” the company said in its results release. “We continue to operate our production lines as close to full capacity as conditions allow. While sequential growth remains our focus, the extent of growth will be largely determined by external factors.” At his recent annual meeting, CEO Elon Musk warned that dealing with supply chain issues is costly. “We are seeing significant cost pressure in our supply chain,” he said at the time. “I mean the amount of money we’re spending on flying coins around the world is just not great but hopefully temporary.” Volkswagen VLKAF General Motors DG Ford F The company previously revealed that it had record sales in the quarter, up 20% from the previous three months and 73% from the previous year. But Tesla has been able to increase the prices of its cars, despite increased competition from electric vehicles now offered by traditional automakers such asandThe company previously revealed that it had record sales in the quarter, up 20% from the previous three months and 73% from the previous year. The good results are a sign of the growing shift in car buyers towards electric vehicles, said Daniel Ives, technology analyst for Wedbush Securities. “These delivery numbers, combined with this ‘impressive profit bump’, testify to an EV demand trajectory that looks pretty robust for Tesla as we approach the fourth quarter and into 2022,” he wrote. in a note to customers. You’re here TSLA Even so, the shares of, which is up 22% so far this year, edged down following the report as its good results were tempered by the warning. Musk was not on the investor conference call the company hosted after the results were released. CEOs typically participate in such calls, but he signaled his intention not to do so three months ago. Musk, who is also CEO of SpaceX and hosted Saturday Night Live in May, said the hour-long calls were taking too long. “I think in the future I probably won’t be on results calls unless I have something really important to say,” he said in July. Musk’s comments have been notable in past appeals, including an April 2020 rant against stay-at-home orders aimed at tackling the Covid pandemic, which he called “fascist.” In a call 2018 he fought with it and mocked analysts, cutting off an answer to an analyst’s question by another executive to say, “Boring and silly questions are not cool. Next ? Wednesday’s call was informative but much less exciting – or informative – without Musk on the call.

