Bento announces its intention to enter the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market
Bento Intellectually Curious, a Romanian company specializing in the development and implementation of software solutions and the provision of IT and cloud infrastructure services, announces its intention to enter the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company aims for its shares, which will be available under the ticker symbol BENTO, to be listed on BVB by the end of the year. Prior to listing, Bento will conduct a private placement to raise approximately 6 million lei to develop its software products and expand its products and services to new customers and lines of business.
Regardless of the economic fluctuations that have taken place or are taking place on a global scale, the IT industry has proven to be resilient and often even the beneficiary of such economic shocks. At the same time, the market for software, digitization services and IT&C products is growing due to the global context which places the digitization of enterprises at the center of attention. Our company is situated in a favorable context in terms of development potential. We have a unique profile in the digital vendor market, managing to develop and validate our software products without neglecting our traditional services, where we have grown and achieved significant milestones in IT, infrastructure and the cloud by providing custom software. Given this cumulative growth potential of the company, the capital market is a viable option for raising financing to continue and strengthen the development of our software products. With the support of BVB investors, we are confident that we will take Bento to the next level in terms of business activity both in Romania and internationally, said Vlad Bodea, co-founder and managing partner of Bento.
Bento has over 15 years of experience developing and implementing software solutions and providing IT and cloud infrastructure services to businesses across multiple industries, such as energy, consumer goods. , utilities, telecommunications, health, agriculture, IT, media and food industry, distribution, transport, and services. The company currently has over 70 employees and a diverse portfolio of multinational companies from Romania, the United States and Switzerland. Bento also partners with reputable vendors such as Microsoft, HPE, and CISCO.
The capital injection will be used for technological development and commercial scale-up of its software products, focusing on Bento Field Service Management and Bento Mobile Device Management, new partnerships within the IT, Infrastructure & Cloud, and the increased presence of Bentos internationally.
The decision to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange comes in a favorable context for the IT industry both locally and globally. We want to develop the business, in particular our software products, together with BVB investors, and further expand our customer portfolio, including internationally. Bentos’ success is due to a mix of carefully managed skills, the adoption and promotion of new technologies and platforms, and the establishment of strategic partnerships, such as with Microsoft, HPE and CISCO. Also, the achievements of our teams over the years give us confidence that we will soon have a significant development both in terms of services rendered and financial results delivered, said Radu Scarlat, Partner and Managing Director of Bento.
Bento Field Service Management (Bento FSM) is a suite of applications dedicated to companies that provide services through teams distributed in the field. Bento is the only manufacturer in Romania with this type of solution in its portfolio, already implemented in multinational companies in various sectors of activity. Through this application are digitized, automated and optimized all activities related to the provision of services with the teams in the field. In addition, at the operational level, improvements go up to 30%.
Bento Mobile Device Management (Bento MDM) is a system dedicated to companies that manage a large fleet of mobile devices, such as tablets, smartphones, points of sale, etc. The solution allows the centralized management of these devices, the application of security policies, the tracking of devices via GPS, remotely managing the rights, applications and settings of each user, as well as locking devices to be used only by users. intended purposes.
In 2020, Bento recorded a turnover of 15.3 million lei and a net profit of 1.8 million lei. In the first six months of 2021, Bento reported revenue of 11.9 million lei, a record 88% increase over the same period last year. The company estimates a turnover of 26 million lei for the whole year 2021 and a net profit of 4 million lei.
The private placement is expected to be completed in November and will be traded by TradeVille, while Cornerstone Communications will be Bentos Authorized Advisor after listing.
