US Covid-19: Booster shots may soon be recommended for people as young as 40, source says





“I think it will happen,” the source close to the plan told CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen. There is “growing concern within the FDA” that US data is starting to show more hospitalizations among people under 65 who have been fully vaccinated, the source said.

Yet Americans who have not been vaccinated are 18 times more likely to end up hospitalized with Covid-19 than those who are vaccinated, said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unvaccinated people are also 11 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who are vaccinated, Walensky said on Wednesday. They were also six times more likely to test positive for Covid-19.

“In August, as we experienced the peak of the delta outbreak, 16 jurisdictions provided case and death data stratified by vaccination status. Unvaccinated people were 6.1 times more likely to test positive for Covid-19, “the CDC director said.

About 57.1% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data released Wednesday . Booster injections account for about 40% of daily doses across the country, data shows, with about 1.3 times more booster shots given each day than the first injections. FDA clears more boosters The Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday and said one of the three approved vaccines could be used as a booster in a “mix and match approach” for those eligible. The agency has given emergency use authorization for Moderna’s vaccine boosters for people fully vaccinated at least six months ago who are also at least 65 years old, or who are at least 18 years old and are in high risk of severe Covid-19, or have frequent exposure to the virus. Meanwhile, a booster for the Johnson & Johnson single injection vaccine can be given at least two months after the first injection to anyone 18 years of age and older, the FDA said. “The available data suggests a decrease in immunity in some populations that are fully vaccinated,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “The availability of these licensed boosters is important for continued protection against COVID-19 disease. “ Last month, the FDA cleared Pfizer booster shots for people in certain high-risk groups who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. This includes people 65 years of age and over; adults with health problems that put them at high risk for severe Covid-19; and adults who live or work in places that put them at high risk of contracting Covid-19. Vaccinating young children “will play a major role” in slowing the spread of Covid-19, according to Fauci About 28 million children aged 5 to 11 could soon receive pediatric doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine if the United States Food and Drug Administration permits injections for this age group and if the CDC recommends it. Vaccinating most children against Covid-19 “will play a major role” in slowing the spread of the disease, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. “In the Delta era, children are infected as easily as adults. And they transmit the infection as easily as adults,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “If we can get the overwhelming majority of those 28 million children vaccinated, I think it would play a major role in decreasing the spread of infection,” Fauci said during a White House briefing on Covid-19. “This is one of the reasons we want to do our best to get these 5 to 11 year olds immunized.” Schools try to test instead of isolating exposed students While some schools have enforced strict quarantine and isolation policies for children exposed to the virus, the CDC is working with some school districts to assess testing programs to stay. Such programs involve first testing – not quarantining – of students who may have been exposed to Covid-19 at school. If the exposed students are negative and have no symptoms, they can continue to attend school in person. If they are positive, they should isolate themselves at home. “At Marietta, we’ve been tracking students who test positive through the test to stay, and it’s 3%,” Grant Rivera, principal of Marietta City schools in Georgia, told CNN this week. “Three percent of our students who take the test to stay are positive, which means we can keep 97% of them in class,” Rivera said. “It’s a measure of success.” Under a traditional quarantine program, the 97% of students who tested negative would still stay home after school. “I think for the foreseeable future we’ll be here every morning on a school day to make sure our kids have that option,” Rivera said of the test to stay. The CDC notes on its website that testing to stay can be a practice consisting of regular testing and contact tracing, but it’s also while “maintaining other layered prevention strategies, such as universal masking,” to reduce the spread of Covid-19 “.

