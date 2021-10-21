Bank of America Fixes Q4-21 Stock Dividend, Renews $ 25 Billion Repurchase Plan

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, 20 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – Bank of America announced today that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $ 0.21 per share, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders registered with December 3, 2021. The Board of Directors also renewed the company’s previously announced commitment $ 25 billion ordinary share buyback program.

In April, Bank of America announced plans to buy back up to $ 25 billion into common stock over time. Until the end of the third quarter of 2021, approximately $ 14 billion in stock had been repurchased as part of this program. Today’s authorization replaces the previous program and will provide additional flexibility in the future, in line with the company’s commitment to return to shareholders excess capital that is not needed to support economic growth, provide services to clients and communities, invest in the future and maintain strength and stability through the cycle. Similar to the April authorization, the board also authorized repurchases to offset shares awarded under the company’s stock-based compensation plans.

Bank of America’s ability to make capital distributions depends, in part, on its ability to maintain regulatory capital levels above the CET1 requirement of 9.5%: the sum of the Federal Reserve’s regulatory minimum of 4. , 5% and the applicable regulatory buffers; including the Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) of 2.5%; and the Global Systemically Important Bank Holding Company surcharge of 2.5%. From September 30, 2021, Bank of America’s CET1 ratio was 11.1%.

The timing and amount of common share repurchases made pursuant to Bank of America’s common share repurchase program are subject to various factors, including capital position, liquidity, financial performance and other uses of capital, stock prices, regulatory requirements and the general market. conditions. In addition, it can be suspended at any time. Repurchases of ordinary shares may be effected through open market purchases or privately traded transactions, including repurchase plans that meet the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as as modified.

The board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $ 1.75 per share on 7% Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series B. The dividend is payable on 25 January 2022 to shareholders registered with January 14, 2022.

