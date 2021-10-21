Business
Bank of America Fixes Q4-21 Stock Dividend, Renews $ 25 Billion Repurchase Plan |
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, 20 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – Bank of America announced today that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $ 0.21 per share, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders registered with December 3, 2021. The Board of Directors also renewed the company’s previously announced commitment $ 25 billion ordinary share buyback program.
In April, Bank of America announced plans to buy back up to $ 25 billion into common stock over time. Until the end of the third quarter of 2021, approximately $ 14 billion in stock had been repurchased as part of this program. Today’s authorization replaces the previous program and will provide additional flexibility in the future, in line with the company’s commitment to return to shareholders excess capital that is not needed to support economic growth, provide services to clients and communities, invest in the future and maintain strength and stability through the cycle. Similar to the April authorization, the board also authorized repurchases to offset shares awarded under the company’s stock-based compensation plans.
Bank of America’s ability to make capital distributions depends, in part, on its ability to maintain regulatory capital levels above the CET1 requirement of 9.5%: the sum of the Federal Reserve’s regulatory minimum of 4. , 5% and the applicable regulatory buffers; including the Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) of 2.5%; and the Global Systemically Important Bank Holding Company surcharge of 2.5%. From September 30, 2021, Bank of America’s CET1 ratio was 11.1%.
The timing and amount of common share repurchases made pursuant to Bank of America’s common share repurchase program are subject to various factors, including capital position, liquidity, financial performance and other uses of capital, stock prices, regulatory requirements and the general market. conditions. In addition, it can be suspended at any time. Repurchases of ordinary shares may be effected through open market purchases or privately traded transactions, including repurchase plans that meet the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as as modified.
The board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $ 1.75 per share on 7% Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series B. The dividend is payable on 25 January 2022 to shareholders registered with January 14, 2022.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Bank of America’s current expectations, plans or forecasts based on available information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements often use words like “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “targets”, “intention”, “plans”, “anticipate”, “goal” and to. other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “can”, “could”, “should”, “would” and “could”. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Bank of America assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events occurring after the date of the statement. forward-looking statement.
Forward-looking statements represent Bank of America’s current expectations, plans or forecasts regarding its results, revenues, expenses, efficiency ratios, capital metrics, and future business and economic conditions generally, and other future matters. These statements are not guarantees of its future results or performance and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and are often beyond the control of Bank of America. Actual results and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should take into account all the uncertainties and risks described in point 1A. Bank of America Annual Report “Risk Factors” on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 and in any other subsequent filing of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Bank of America.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individuals, small and medium businesses, and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and financial products and services. other financial and risk management products and services. The company offers unparalleled convenience in United States, serving approximately 66 million personal and small business customers with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 award-winning ATMs and digital banking services with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, investment and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving businesses, governments, institutions and individuals across the whole world. Bank of America provides industry-leading assistance to approximately 3 million small business households through a range of innovative and easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves its customers through operations through United States, its territories and around 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more information on Bank of America, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit Bank of America Newsroom and subscribe to news alerts by email.
Investors can contact:
Lee mcentire, Bank of America
Telephone: 1.980.388.6780
Jonathan blum, Bank of America (fixed income)
Telephone: 1.212.449.3112
Journalists can contact:
Jerry Dubrowski, Bank of America
Telephone: 1.646.855.1195 (office) or 1.508.843.5626 (mobile)
Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Telephone: 1.980.386.6794
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-sets-q4-21-stock-dividend-renews-25-billion-repurchase-plan-301404858.html
SOURCE Bank of America Corporation
