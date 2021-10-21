Connect with us

Three companies form Blackstones to purchase majority stake in Spanx

Signage is visible outside the building where the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is located in Manhattan, New York, United States, August 17, 2020. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

  • Cravath advises Spanx
  • King & Spalding represents the founder of Spanx
  • Simpson Thacher guides longtime Blackstone customer

(Reuters) – Three law firms, including Cravath, Swaine and Moore and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, have added to their belts the purchase by Blackstones of a majority stake in the shapewear brand Spanx Inc.

The deal, announced on Wednesday, values ​​Spanx at $ 1.2 billion.

Atlanta-based Spanx partnered with Cravath for advice on the transaction. The Cravath team is led by M&A partners Faiza Saeed and Ting Chen, and includes tax partner J. Leonard Teti II; Eric Hilfers, executive compensation and benefits partner; and intellectual property partner David Kappos.

Spanx founder Sara Blakely works with a team from King & Spalding led by partner Rahul Patel and lawyer Michelle Stewart.

Blackstone has teamed up with longtime advisor Simpson Thacher. Lawyers contributing to the deal include Elizabeth Cooper, mergers and acquisitions partner; Jeannine McSweeney, Associate of Benefits and Executive Compensation; intellectual property partner Lori Lesser; and tax partner Sophie Staples.

Cooper advised Blackstone on several transactions, including the investment firm and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s acquisition of higher education technology firm Ellucian Co LP.

Blackstones’ financial advisor on the Spanx deal is JPMorgan, and the Spanx are Goldman & Sachs and Allen & Co.

