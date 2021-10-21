Planned launch of Bitcoin-based funds will make it easier for investors to buy a stake in crypto

Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency whose price has more than doubled this year while operating largely on the fringes of financial markets, took a big step towards joining the investor establishment on Tuesday.

With the launch of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, everyday investors with brokerage accounts can buy a stake in the world’s largest cryptocurrency through a fund that tracks its future price.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is the first of its kind to be traded on a U.S. stock exchange, having received tacit approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bitcoin investors and other advocates in the crypto industry are calling the development a turning point, announcing what they hope will be broader acceptance of digital assets by regulators.

This is a milestone for ETFs and for cryptocurrency, said Michael Sapir, CEO of Bethesda, Md., Based ProShares, the asset manager that launched the fund. This is a convenient, familiar and liquid way to access the asset class. … The bitcoin market and bitcoin regulations are changing.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF invests in futures contracts for Bitcoin rather than the currency itself. The fund (BITO) ended its first day of trading at $ 41.94, up 4.9%.

The Associated Press reported that the price of bitcoin rose 4.5% on Tuesday, according to CoinDesk, and is now about 1.2% below its all-time high of $ 64,888.99 per coin.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has issued strong criticisms of the crypto industry since taking the reins of the markets regulator six months ago, calling the sector a haven for crooks while offering limited value to consumers.

But in an August speech, Gensler signaled that it would approve requests from certain exchange-traded funds to track crypto assets. He felt that the SEC could safely oversee these funds, as they fall under existing securities law that offers significant protection to investors.

Because funds allow investors to bet on future bitcoin price gains, without purchasing the underlying asset itself, and because the SEC regulates the exchanges on which futures are traded, regulators should get a better idea of ​​their price, what crypto critics are saying. remains open to manipulation on unregulated exchanges.

Gensler’s comments appeared to break a decade-old roadblock of SEC resistance to the approval of bitcoin futures ETFs. Asset managers were quick to take advantage of the agency’s new stance: a handful of other funds are expected to list their own bitcoin futures ETFs in the days to come, more to come afterwards. The SEC declined to comment.

Groups that advocate tighter financial sector oversight, usually fans of Gensler’s approach, criticize his move on the grounds that bitcoin remains highly volatile. “It’s a strange move,” said Phillip Basil, director of banking policy for Better Markets. “By just adding more layers over an unstable foundation, all of a sudden you say you feel more comfortable with it all.”

Major industry players believe that the SEC’s decision to clear these funds will result in the approval of different types of crypto-focused investment vehicles.

Grayscale Investments, which operates what it calls the world’s largest bitcoin trust with over $ 30 billion in assets, is already asking to convert the trust into an exchange-traded fund that tracks the spot price of bitcoin .

Craig Salm of Grayscale said a new level of comfort with the bitcoin market among regulators prompted the company to resubmit a request it first filed nearly four years ago. “We have had a very proactive and solid dialogue with the commission over these years,” said Salm.

Estimates of investor demand for bitcoin funds vary. Fundstrat Global Advisors, a research firm, is forecasting an investment of $ 36 billion in its first year, beating the performance of the most successful fund of its kind launched to date, a Nasdaq ETF that tracks technology stocks.

“If we stopped today and all we had from now on was a bitcoin futures based ETF, everyone in the crypto industry would be disappointed,” Sean said. Farrell, Head of Digital Strategy at Fundstrat. “However, I think you must be a little bullish that this is a good sign for crypto.”

Elsewhere, regulators are considering ways to subject the industry to stricter scrutiny and crack down on shady players. A group of senior officials overseeing financial markets is preparing a report, coordinated by the Treasury Department, that will propose new rules for stablecoins, digital tokens pegged to the dollar that have exploded in popularity. The Financial Stability Supervisory Board, a committee established after the 2008 financial crisis to assess systemic threats, is due to discuss the issue this week.

On Friday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission reached an agreement with Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, over accusations the company lied for years about holding a dollar in reserve for each of its tokens. Tether agreed to pay $ 41 million.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Monday that she had sent cease and desist letters to two unregistered crypto exchanges, demanding that they cease operating in the state.