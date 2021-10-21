Business
CDC links cases to Mexican onions
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked fresh whole onions to a growing and mysterious salmonella epidemic.
In a food safety alert On Wednesday, the CDC said 652 people had been infected with the epidemic strain of Salmonella Oranienburg in 37 states as of October 18. The number of cases is expected to increase as more illnesses are reported.
The outbreak was first reported in mid-September, but the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration and local health authorities had not identified a food linked to the diseases.
According to the CDC, the affected red, white or yellow onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. The onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores nationwide.
“ProSource Inc. reported that the onions were last imported on August 27, but these imported onions can last up to three months in storage and can still be in homes and businesses,” the CDC said in its update. “Investigators are working to determine if other onions and vendors are linked to this outbreak.”
There has not yet been a recall of the onions, but the CDC says consumers should not buy or eat the affected onions.
“Throw out any whole red, white, or yellow onions you have at home that don’t have a sticker or packaging,” the CDC said, noting that some may have packaging that says ProSource as a brand and that they were cultivated in Mexico. “If you can’t tell where the onions come from, don’t buy them and don’t eat them.”
Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, stomach cramps and dehydration, which can begin six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the CDC. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.
In 2020, onions in another massive salmonella outbreakended up being called back.
Onion salmonella outbreak has spread to 37 states
Texas has the highest number of cases in the current outbreak, according to the CDC, with 158, followed by Oklahoma with 98 cases. Virginia has 59 cases, Maryland 58, Illinois 37, Wisconsin 25, Minnesota 23, and Missouri 21 cases.
The other states with cases have 14 or less cases: Kansas, North Carolina, Arkansas, Massachusetts, New York, Tennessee, California, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana , New Jersey, Connecticut, North Dakota, Alabama, Iowa, South Carolina, Utah, Georgia, Mississippi, Oregon, Colorado, Indiana and West Virginia.
“The actual number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses,” the CDC said. “This is because many people recover without medical attention and are not tested for Salmonella.”
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/10/20/salmonella-outbreak-onions-imported-from-mexico-prosource/6112216001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
