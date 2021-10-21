Bitcoin is nearing an all-time high amid the ETF’s debut. What is an ETF and can it convince the crypto world?

The first Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Experts say it is likely to generate investment in cryptocurrency, but it can be a hard sell for Bitcoin fans who want to cut out middlemen.

The hype took the price of Bitcoin to $ 63,998 (€ 54,000) on Wednesday, a few steps from its all-time high of $ 64,895.22, reached on April 14 of this year.

ProShares, a leader in exchange-traded funds, a type of index-linked investment, has unveiled the vehicle linked to Bitcoin futures under the ticker symbol “BITO,” the company said on Monday.

“We believe that a multitude of investors have been eagerly awaiting the launch of a bitcoin-linked ETF,” said Michael Sapir, CEO of ProShares.

“BITO will open up bitcoin exposure to a broad segment of investors who have a brokerage account and are comfortable buying stocks and ETFs, but do not wish to go through the hassle and learning curve of establishing another account with a cryptocurrency provider and creating a Bitcoin wallet or are concerned that these providers are unregulated and subject to security risks. ”

The fund will not invest directly in Bitcoin itself. Instead, it will focus on futures contracts linked to Bitcoin, a market overseen by US regulators.

This means that investors should be especially aware of what they are buying and their likely return.

What is an ETF?

An exchange-traded fund makes it easy for investors to buy a whole basket of investments. Some of the more popular ETFs track things like the S&P 500 index of large US stocks, the price of gold, or high yield bond indices.

Unlike a traditional mutual fund, which is priced only once a day, investors can buy or sell an ETF throughout the trading day. This is especially important for cryptocurrencies, whose prices can fluctuate greatly from minute to minute, let alone day to day.

A Bitcoin-linked ETF would offer investors a new way to get involved in the rapidly growing field of cryptocurrency. The price of Bitcoin has more than doubled this year, and a growing number of investors see it as a way to offer some protection to their wallets.

The hope is that the price of Bitcoin will move in a way that is not as tied to the expectations of the economy as stocks and other investments. If so, it could help support portfolios when everything else is down or when inflation is high.

However, it doesn’t have a perfect track record: When the U.S. stock market fell nearly 34% at the start of the pandemic in 2020, Bitcoin lost about that much.

Some investors may not want to open a new cryptocurrency trading account. Instead, they can buy the ETF through old-fashioned brokerage accounts that they may already be using for their stocks or IRA.

Bet on futures

The fund will invest in Bitcoin futures, which are essentially bets on how the price of Bitcoin will move in each of the coming months.

The Bitcoin futures market is overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which can offer investors more protection. But it also doesn’t perfectly track the price of Bitcoin.

“It is not a substitute for direct possession of bitcoin,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA.

Who is it suitable for?

Because it will be invested in futures contracts instead of actual Bitcoins, the ETF is less than ideal for a Bitcoin believer who wants to invest in it for the long term, Rosenbluth said.

Instead of a buy and hold investor, he said he was more likely to be popular with short-term traders looking to make money from his volatility, at least initially.

How much will it cost?

BITO will have an expense ratio of 0.95 percent.

Such fees could be a hard sell for Bitcoin fans, many of whom see cryptocurrencies as a way to cut middlemen out of industries.