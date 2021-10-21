Saudi Stock Exchange to Offer Incentives for Tech Startup Quotes





(Bloomberg) – The Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange is in talks with venture capitalists and tech companies to recast its small-cap market into a hub for the burgeoning startup industry in the Middle East, people close to it say folder. The kingdom is seeking to encourage tech companies to raise funds in the smaller Nomu exchange market instead of doing private funding rounds, people said asking not to be identified because the information is private. The Riyadh Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul, currently does not offer incentives to register on Nomu, but tells some startups that it can help with regulatory waivers or facilitate the registration process, people said. Tadawul did not immediately respond to requests for comment. When Nomu launched in 2017, it was intended to provide small businesses with an easier way to go public, with less restrictive listing rules and more flexible disclosure requirements than in the mainstream. Jahez International Company for Information Technology, a food delivery company, is expected to be the first tech company to go through the process. Saudi Arabia is keen to attract more investment in technology, encouraging young entrepreneurs to set up their own businesses in order to help create jobs and diversify the economy. He announced partnerships with companies such as Apple Inc. and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. to open software development and coding training academies earlier this year. SoftBank Group Corp. made its first investment in the kingdom in September, leading a $ 125 million fundraising round for the customer communications platform Unifonic. 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/saudi-stock-exchange-to-offer-incentives-for-tech-startup-listings-1.1669090 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos