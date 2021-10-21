EQONEX strengthens its marketing function with key recruitments

SINGAPORE, 20 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – EQONEX Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), a digital asset financial services company, today announced it has added five senior marketing and communications executives to its team.

Adam dancing, Christian t-shirt, Jan Van Decraen, Robert Watkins and Gillian De Brondeau join the EQONEX Group as it seeks to further develop its business in its main target markets.

EQONEX is the first crypto ecosystem to be listed on the Nasdaq. It provides a full range of digital financial services products, including trading, custody, asset management, investment products, and borrowing and lending.

The EQONEX exchange is unique among crypto exchanges. It does not create markets on its own platform, a practice that effectively means clients are traded against the very platform they are trading on. The exchange also offers its own native token, EQO, of which only 21 million will be issued, over a limited period. EQO provides daily staking rewards, regular airdrops and can be purchased on the platform or earned through trading. These exclusive EQO holder benefits reduce trading costs, making EQONEX a highly accretive cryptocurrency venue.

Join the marketing team are Adam dancing, as head of strategy and product marketing. Mr. Dance will focus on customer segmentation and activation, working to identify business opportunities, partnerships and campaigns to drive customer acquisition with a particular focus on growing our customer base on the EQONEX exchange. .

Mr. Dance brings considerable expertise to EQONEX, having already spent 13 years with IG Group and most recently was CEO of IG, Dubai, having held various positions including strategic business development, product management and business analysis.

Besides, Christian t-shirt joined as communications director. She will oversee global communications activities to build and strengthen the EQONEX brand.

Ms. Kaus has 18 years of experience helping institutions build and effectively maintain meaningful relationships with their critical stakeholders – clients, shareholders, government and the media. His experience includes leading corporate communications at the New York Stock Exchange, leading global equities communications at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and working in the communications teams at the Australian Securities Exchange and Citi. Australia.

Jan Van Decraen also joined as head of marketing and planning operations. Sir. by Decraen is responsible for marketing planning, campaign execution, performance monitoring, budget management and operational processes.

Sir. by Decraen joined EQONEX from OKEx, where he was responsible for marketing for the Middle East and Africa. He also led OKEx’s performance marketing for Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Robert watkins joined as Head of Customer Growth Marketing and Digital Media. Mr. Watkins will be responsible for client acquisition through digital media, including determining the optimal mix of external acquisition and growth opportunities for the owned platform.

Mr. Watkins is from American Express, where he was UK-based Marketing Director. Prior to that, he worked at Samsung in a number of marketing roles including Marketing Technology and Audience Lead and Data-Driven Marketing Lead.

Finally, Gillian De Brondeau joins as Head of Marketing Platforms and Content. Mr. De Brondeau will be responsible for the development, continuous optimization and continuous improvement of all EQONEX web platforms.

Prior to EQONEX, Mr. De Brondeau founded and led two companies focused on delivering digital and online marketing strategies for a number of clients. Previously, he spent nearly eight years at Samsung, where he led their B2B and B2C online strategies.

Sheel kohli, EQONEX Group Marketing Director, said: “Adam, Kristen, Jan, Rob and Gillian bring considerable marketing experience, knowledge and expertise. In particular, their knowledge of financial and investment products will be essential to our ambitions. as we seek to grow our business globally and effectively present the EQONEX ecosystem to the world. “

About EQONEX

EQONEX is a digital asset financial services company focused on equity, governance and innovation. The group includes the EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers an integrated front-to-back trading platform, Access Trading, securitization advisory service, EQONEX Capital, Digivault, the leading hot and cold market custodian, and asset manager Bletchley Park. .

For more information visit:https://group.eqonex.com.

