FDA clears Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters and mix and match approachExBulletin

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. It also allows the vaccines to be “mixed and matched” as a booster.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared recalls for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and now allows people to choose to receive a different booster than the one they originally received.

NPR health reporter Pien Huang is here to tell us more about it. Hi, Pien.

PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Hi, Sarah.

MCCAMMON: OK, so give us a little background. What is the significance of today’s decision?

HUANG: Well, with today’s clearance, the booster shots for the three COVID vaccines offered in the United States – that is, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – are now officially approved by the FDA. The goal is to provide more protection to people and communities against the delta variant. And today’s decision essentially follows recommendations from last week’s FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee. The Moderna booster is a half-dose of the original vaccine at least six months after receiving the original course, and it will be limited to people 65 years of age and older, as well as people with health problems or conditions. living conditions that put them at higher risk of COVID. . There has been talk of extending this recall authorization to all adults, but this decision did not come from the FDA today.

MCCAMMON: OK, it’s Moderna. And Johnson & Johnson?

HUANG: Well, for the J&J vaccine, that extra injection will be for all recipients at least two months after receiving their initial injection. So, compared to Pfizer or Moderna, J&J has been less protective against severe COVID, and getting another injection could really boost that protection. So today they are recommending people get a second dose of the J&J vaccine or a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a boost because today the FDA also officially cleared the use of mix-or booster vaccines. -match.

MCCAMMON: And what is the thinking behind this idea of ​​mixing vaccines?

HUANG: So, the idea behind it and the reason the FDA accepted it, is because some studies have shown that it might actually improve the immune response, especially for people who received it first. a J&J vaccine. Amanda Cohn, a CDC official who is also on the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, said it was a logical move.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

AMANDA COHN: I think from a public health point of view there is a clear need in certain situations for individuals to receive a different vaccine.

HUANG: Now it’s not just for J&J recipients. People who have received Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will also be able to choose their own booster. There doesn’t seem to be as much of an obvious benefit, but there doesn’t seem to be any harm either. The FDA’s mix-or-match allocation sets the stage for tomorrow, when the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee meets. And they will establish clear guidelines on how these boosters are to be used. Once CDC director Rochelle Walensky approves it, qualified people could begin receiving these booster shots.

MCCAMMON: In other big vaccine news, the White House today also announced plans to distribute vaccines to children. What will it look like?

HUANG: Yeah, so today the White House said it was operationally ready to roll out the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 once the FDA and CDC approve it. It’s something the agencies will be looking closely at over the next two weeks, so vaccines for children wouldn’t be available until the first or second week of November at the earliest. But Jeff Zients, the White House COVID response coordinator, says they’re ready.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

JEFF ZIENTS: We will make sure that immunizations for children aged 5 to 11 are easy, convenient and accessible to all families.

HUANG: Zients said today that they have sufficient supplies to cover the 28 million children of this age group in the United States. They can be vaccinated in doctors’ offices, pharmacies, health centers, clinics, schools and hospitals. Some of them will be open evenings and weekends. Zients says they’re ready to put the vaccine in lower doses with smaller needles for little arms as soon as the FDA and CDC say they can.

MCCAMMON: Alright, that’s NPR health reporter Pien Huang. Thank you so much.

HUANG: Thanks for having me.

