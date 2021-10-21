Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,188.19, up 101.20 points.) The Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Financial. Up 58 cents, or 0.44%, to $ 132.14 on 12.1 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 0.52 percent, to $ 28.53 on 8.2 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 4.52 percent, to $ 4.16 on 6.7 million shares Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Health care. Down 16 cents, or 6.67 percent, to $ 2.24 on six million shares. B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO). Materials. Up 12 cents, or 2.35 percent, to $ 5.23 on 5.7 million shares. Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF). Materials. Up to 6.5 cents, or 24.53 percent, to 33 cents on five million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Up $ 1.23 or 1.4 percent to $ 92.05. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. lowered its volume outlook for the year as a weak grain harvest and supply chain issues weighed on its third quarter results. The company said on Wednesday that it now expects low single-digit volume growth this year, measured in revenue tonne-miles, compared to last year, while in July, CP said that she expected high single-digit growth. However, the Railroad says it remains confident it will generate double-digit growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year. Grain revenues were down 21% from a year ago as the harvest is expected to be 40% lower than last year due to dry conditions on the Prairies. Overall, the increase in some segments helped push CP’s revenue up to $ 1.94 billion for the quarter, up from $ 1.86 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings were $ 472 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, down from $ 598 million or 88 cents per diluted share a year ago as the ratio The company’s operating conditions deteriorated compared to last year. On an adjusted basis, CP says it earned 88 cents per diluted share in the quarter, up from adjusted earnings of 82 cents per diluted share a year ago. Hexo Corp. Hexo Corp. appointed Scott Cooper as the new president and CEO of the cannabis company, effective immediately. Cooper is President and CEO of Truss Beverages, a joint venture between Hexo and Molson-Coors. Hexo says Cooper will lead both companies for an interim period of up to six months to ensure a smooth transition. The appointment comes as Hexo completes a strategic reorganization that saw co-founder Sébastien St-Louis, who was also CEO, leave the company this week. Hexo also announced the resignation of COO Donald Courtney on Monday, although he is expected to stay until a replacement is found. The company made several acquisitions this year, including deals to buy cannabis producer Redecan, 48North Cannabis Corp. and Zenabis Global Inc. Noront Resources Ltd. (TSX: NO). Up to four cents or 5.1 percent to 82 cents. The board of directors of Noront Resources Ltd. backs a watered-down take-over bid from BHP, which increased its bid on the company after it was close to accepting a competing bid from Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. BHP raised its offer to 75 cents per share from a previous proposal of 55 cents after Noront ruled that Wyloo’s offer of 70 cents per share was a superior proposition. However, Noront now says he believes BHP’s increased offering provides shareholders with the inherent value of its portfolio without the long-term risks associated with developing and executing these projects. Noront is developing several projects in the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario. The company says at least 50 percent of the non-BHP shares must be tendered to the offer, adding that if shareholders other than Wyloo tender their shares, the offer will be successful. Wyloo, which owns a 37.25% stake in Noront, had rejected BHP’s previous offer. A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund. (TSX: AW.UN). Up 49 cents or 1.3 percent to $ 39.36. A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund says its same-store sales grew nearly 17% in its most recent quarter as public health restrictions related to COVID-19 eased, allowing the fast food chain to reopen more restaurants and serve more customers. The Vancouver-based company’s gross sales in the royalty pool totaled $ 409.5 million for the quarter ended Sept. 12, compared to $ 340.6 million in the same quarter of 2020. The company reported net profit excluding non-cash items of $ 9.2 million for the third quarter, compared to $ 7.7 million for the same period last year. It says there were 994 restaurants open in the royalty pool at the end of the quarter, up from 971 in 2020. The company says its monthly payout rate will increase to 15.5 cents per unit, from 15 cents per unit. from its month of October. 2021 distribution payable November 30. A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund owns the A&W trademarks used in the A&W fast food industry in Canada. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

