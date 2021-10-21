Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund declares monthly distributions of $ 0.07 per share

NEW YORK, 20 October 2021 / PRNewswire / –Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (the “Fund”),listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EDI”, announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $ 0.07 per common share, payable on the dates indicated below. Based on the current share price of the Fund $ 8.44 and the net asset value per share of $ 8.10 (from the fence October 19, 2021), the distributions represent an annualized payout rate of 9.95% and 10.37%, respectively.

(PRNewsfoto / Stone Harbor Emerging Markets)

The following dates apply to declared distributions:

Ex-DistributionDated SaveDated goodandableDated November 8, 2021 November 9, 2021 November 19, 2021 December 10, 2021 December 13, 2021 23 December 2021 January 7, 2022 January 10, 2022 January 21, 2022

As of the date of this press release, the shares of the Fund are trading at a premium to the net asset value (“NAV”). When the Fund is trading at a premium, shareholders who participate in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “Plan”) will generally have their distributions invested in newly issued common shares at a price below the market price of the Fund, as indicated. in more detail in the Plan. Additional information about the Plan is included in the Fund’s annual and semi-annual reports to shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares through brokers or other financial intermediaries should discuss with their financial intermediaries whether it would be beneficial to participate in the Fund Plan.

This press release is not intended for tax reporting purposes, but is provided to announce the amount of Fund distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. At the start of 2022 and 2023, once final information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how distributions paid by the Fund during the previous calendar year are to be characterized. for the purpose of reporting distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (for example, ordinary income, capital appreciation or return of capital).

The Fund is an undiversified closed-end investment company managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP (“Stone portThe primary investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from its investments in emerging market securities. There can be no assurance that the Sub-Fund will achieve its objective. investment.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging market debt securities, which include fixed income securities and other instruments, including derivatives, which are economically linked to emerging market countries. , which are denominated in the predominant local market currency of an emerging country or whose performance is linked to the markets, currencies, economies or loan repayment capacity of these countries. The Fund normally expects to invest up to 20% of its total assets in emerging market equities, which include securities issued by single country or regional exchange traded funds, common stocks, preferred stocks. , other equity securities and other instruments (including derivatives) which are economically linked to the equity markets of emerging countries, which are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging country or whose performance is tied or otherwise tied to the markets, currencies or economies of those countries. A security or instrument is economically linked to an emerging country if it is primarily traded on the country’s stock markets or if the issuer is organized or operates primarily in the country, derives the majority of its income from its operations in the country or has a majority of its assets in the country.

Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP is a global institutional fixed income investment manager specializing in credit and asset allocation strategies. The company manages the assets of institutional clients in a range of investment strategies, including emerging market debt, global high yield, bank lending, as well as multi-sector credit products, including total and non-return approaches. constraint. The company’s investment strategies are based on fundamental knowledge, derived from a combination of proprietary research and the in-depth knowledge and specialized experience of the company’s team. Founded in 2006, it is based in New York City with additional offices at London and Singapore.

Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP has entered into an agreement for its acquisition by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., which is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2021. Additional information will be provided in other documents provided to shareholders.

For more complete information, please call 877.206.0791 (toll free) or visit the Fund’s website – www.shiplpcef.com.

The Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continually issue stocks for sale like open-end mutual funds do. Since its initial public offering, the Fund has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EDI. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares must place orders through an intermediary or broker.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund