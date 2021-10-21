Opening Universal Music to the Public: How to Buy Shares





But American investors will not have easy access to UMG shares because they are listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, and not on an American stock exchange such as the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq. So in addition to the Tuesday listing starting at 3 a.m. EST, US-based investors will have other complications to get into the action. Some brokerage accounts that cater for international trading, such as Interactive Brokers and Charles Schwab, provide access to exchanges in dozens of countries. However, these accounts are suitable for frequent and serious investors, not occasional investors who might be burdened with tax issues, fees and currency fluctuations. Alternatively, an American individual can optionally buy shares of a mutual fund that owns shares of UMG, or of an exchange-traded fund that includes UMG. The advantage is that an ETF trades on a US stock exchange even though it may contain foreign companies. Likewise, a mutual fund owns tens or hundreds of companies: Global funds include companies from around the world, International funds only have companies outside of the United States. For an investor interested in UMG, however, both options present the obvious problem of offering a property so diluted that UMG returns would only represent a small portion of a fund’s returns and neither a mutual fund nor a mutual fund. an ETF will only provide indirect ownership on the first day of trading.

In some cases, a foreign company trades in the United States through what is called an American Depository Receipt, a security that represents the security of another company. An ADR custodian bank holds the shares, which allows ADRs to be traded on the US financial markets. UMG does not and may never sponsor ADR, as Vivendi never has. Otherwise, a US investor can still buy the shares of similar companies available on the US stock exchanges. WMG has a smaller market capitalization and operates a business almost identical to UMG: record labels and music publishers with comprehensive catalogs, as well as merchandise for touring, retail and artist websites. Spotify is first and foremost a tech company, but is a complement to UMG as it is currently driving much of the growth of record companies and publishers. And Sony Group Corporation, owner of Sony Music Entertainment, trades on the NYSE through any number or brokerage account, even app-based investing tools like Robinhood and Stash. Last year, UMG led all brands in market share in the United States, marking its 21st consecutive year at the top, according to MRC Data. The company had a 38.5% market share in the United States, up 40 basis points from 38.1% in 2019. UMG recordings topped the Billboard 200 for 36 weeks in the year, including Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, The Weeknd and Post Malone. Globally, UMG achieved sales of $ 8.7 billion, up 3.8% from the previous year.

