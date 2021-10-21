Stocks dip on failed developer stake sale: Evergrande update





(Bloomberg) – Shares of China Evergrande Groups fell 13.6% after the cash-strapped developer ended talks to sell a stake in its property management arm, a deal that would have given it a significant infusion of liquidity. Bloomberg’s Most Read The shares offer no value without the sale, said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. Raymond Cheng, head of China and Hong Kong research at CGS-CIMB Securities, said he expects shares of Evergrande and its property management unit to drop by at least 15 to 20 % today. Transactions on Evergrande, Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. and Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. had been suspended since the beginning of the month pending the announcement of a major transaction. Evergrandes shares had fluctuated sharply before the shutdown, falling around 80% this year. On Thursday, it was trading down 10.5% at 10:48 a.m. in Hong Kong. Evergrande ended talks last week to sell 50.1% of its shares in Evergrande Property Services for around HK $ 20 billion ($ 2.6 billion). The developer unveiled on Wednesday the latest developments in a file filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The potential buyer, Hopson Development, has said in its own statement that it regrets to announce that the seller has failed to close the sale of Evergrande Property Services’ stake, and has requested that its shares also be resumed. their activities. Key developments: Evergrande shares offer no value without cash injection: UFP

Modern Land China suspended in Hong Kong pending inside information

Chinese Estates sells Kaisa Group tickets at a loss of HK $ 225.9 million

Modern Land Ends 2021 Notes Consent Solicitation

Kaisa, the small developer in Evergrandes Shadow: Shuli Ren

Kaisa bonds drop after investor meetings canceled this week (1)

Evergrande ends talks for the sale of the cash injection management business Analysts See Evergrande Share Price Dive Further (9:20 a.m. HK) The story continues Evergrandes shares offer no value to investors without the injection of cash from the sale of assets, United First Partners Tang said, adding that the share price would go down, he added. . The finances of real estate developers have deteriorated further and he is unlikely to pay his debts on time, Cheng of CGS-CIMB Securities wrote in an email. Modern Land China arrested in Hong Kong (9:15 a.m. HK) The shares of Modern Land (China) Co. Ltd. were suspended from 9 a.m. local time pending the release of a inside information announcement, according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing. On Wednesday evening, the developer said it continued to experience liquidity issues and would not seek permission from debt holders to delay repayment of a $ 250 million bond. The company said it is in discussions with potential independent financial advisers with a view to finding a workable solution to its current liquidity issues. Evergrandes failed stake sale in severe setback (9:15 a.m. HK) Evergrande’s liquidity crisis could intensify further in the near term now that its attempt to sell the majority stake in Evergrande Property Services to Hopson Development has failed, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kristy Hung and Patrick Wong wrote in a note. . The fire sale deal was reportedly worth HK $ 3.70 per share, down 28% from its Sept. 30 close, a sign that potential buyers may demand even larger discounts to acquire the assets of developers in difficulty. Evergrandes 3.65 billion yuan ($ 571 million) in contract sales since September is a 90% drop from August. Chinese Estates Sells Kaisa Group Tickets at a Loss (8:20 a.m. HK) Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd., controlled by a longtime Evergrande backer, sold senior Kaisa Group bonds for a loss of HK $ 225.9 million, the company said in a filing in stock exchange. The deal provides immediate liquidity and allows him to reallocate proceeds to other reinvestment opportunities, he said. Evergrande deadlines: Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/shares-resume-trading-deal-talks-010033227.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos