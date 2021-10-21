Mirion Technologies announces the completion of its combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

Mirion Technologies will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange on October 21, 2021 under the symbols “MIR” and “MIRW”

ATLANTA, October 20, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions for the nuclear, defense, medical and medical end markets. Research, today announced the closing of its previously announced business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”).

Upon completion of the transaction, which was approved by GSAH shareholders on October 19, 2021, GSAH changed its name to “Mirion Technologies, Inc.” Mirions Class A common shares and warrants are expected to begin trading. be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on October 21, 2021, under the ticker symbols “MIR” and “MIRW”, respectively.

Thomas Logan, CEO of Mirion, commented: “Today marks an important milestone for Mirion, as the capital raised through this transaction, coupled with our new access to public markets, will allow us to drive both organic growth and inorganic and execute on our product innovation strategy as we continue to expand globally. We look forward to driving long-term shareholder value by providing industry-leading sensing, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. .

Tom Knott, CEO of GSAH, added: “We are very pleased to have finalized our combination with Mirion, which we believe to be a leading company in the market with acyclic exposures, attractive organic growth, a demonstrable success story. incorporating targeted mergers and acquisitions and an experienced management team ready to deliver sustainable, long-term returns to shareholders. “

Prior to the closing of the business combination, Mirion was majority owned by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP (“Charterhouse”), one of the oldest private equity firms operating in Europe, which first invested in Mirion in 2015 .

Chris Warren, Partner at Charterhouse, said: “Mirion’s robust growth over the past few years is a testament to the dedication of the entire Mirion team. Becoming the world leader in nuclear measurement and following its strategic expansion in the medical and life sciences, Mirion is well positioned to capitalize on a wide range of additional growth opportunities. We look forward to seeing Mirions continue its development and other achievements in the years to come and wish Tom and his team the best of luck. “

The transaction raised approximately $ 604 million of GSAH trust proceeds, $ 900 million from a fully committed private placement of common shares (PIPE) and $ 830 million from senior secured term loan financing. rank. The above reflects the fact that holders of approximately 5 million shares have canceled their repurchase status, increasing the proceeds from the GSAH trust which is expected to be available for the business combination by approximately $ 50 million since the October 15, 2021. A portion of the proceeds will be used to pay $ 1.3 billion to existing Mirion shareholders, to refinance approximately $ 909 million of Mirion’s existing debt with third parties and to pay certain transaction fees.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of sensing, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions for the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unparalleled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company’s end markets are characterized by the need to meet stringent regulatory standards, design qualifications, and operating requirements. Based in Atlanta (GA USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com. Prior to the closing of the business combination, Mirion was majority owned by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP.

About GSAH

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share purchase or similar business combination with one or more companies. The company is sponsored by a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. In June 2020, GSAH completed its IPO, raising $ 750 million from investors.

