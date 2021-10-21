Business
No more SEC disgorgement orders
On October 12, 2021, the Court of Appeal of the Fifth Circuitconfirmeda remission order issued by the SEC, according to the notice the first appeal decision on the matter since the 2020 Supreme Court decision inLiu v. SECOND.
InSEC c. Blackburn et al., the three defendants-appellants were charged by the SEC with failing to register millions of shares sold in a stock company, in violation of Sections 5 (a) and 5 (c) of the Securities Act of 1933 These sales raised millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors, while defendants allegedly distorted the company’s results and misled investors. The misrepresentation and deception led to further allegations that the defendants violated Section 10 (b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Rule 10b-5 thereof, and Section 17 (a) of the Securities Act.
The district court ruled in favor of the SEC on summary judgment and, among other things, ordered the restitution of profits and imposed civil monetary penalties. The defendants appealed, arguing thatLiuhad redefined the statutory capacity of the Commission to order disgorgement. While the Supreme Court ofLiufound that the SEC has the legal power to order restitution, it cannot do so in a punitive manner; thus, restitution cannot exceed the net profits of the defendant and must be granted to the victims.
The defendants-appellants argued that the postponement order did not meet these new requirements. The Fifth Circuit disagreed, arguing that the restitution amounts were the profits individual defendants derived from their fraud and that the district court had correctly assessed each defendant individually, rather than imposing joint and several liability. The Court also considered it important that the SEC identified the victims of the defendants’ fraud and created a process for the return of disgorged funds; While the Commission would initially receive the funds recovered through this process, the Commission would then distribute the funds to the victims after seeking approval from the district court, thus acting as a de facto trustee.
According to the fifth circuit, this process easily satisfied the requirements set out inLiu. However, he also identified a more difficult question that he did not attempt to answer: Is restitution granted to victims when the recovered funds go into a treasury fund that helps pay whistleblowers reporting fraud by? securities and to finance the activities of the Inspector General. contrary toBlackburn, insider trading cases generally do not involve identifiable individual victims. As a result, the SEC has historically used this type of process to collect disgorged funds. It remains to be seen whether afterLiu, such a process will stand up to judicial scrutiny.
