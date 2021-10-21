WeWork and BowX Acquisition Corp. Announce the Completion of a Business Combination to Create a Leading Public Listed Flexible Space Provider

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA & NEW YORK – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOWX, BOWXU AND BOWXW) (BowX), a specialty acquisition company, and WeWork Inc., a leading global flexible space provider, today announced the completion of their business combination . The combined company will now operate as WeWork Inc. and begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WE on October 21, 2021.

Sandeep Mathrani, CEO of WeWork, saidToday is a testament to our company’s determination not only to transform our business, but also to adapt and deliver the options demanded by today’s workforce. As businesses around the world reinvent their workplace, WeWork is uniquely positioned to deliver the space and services that can power solutions based on flexibility. Providing employers and homeowners around the world with our global offering of space as a service, unrestricted access and workplace management technology will enable WeWork to lead the market for widespread adoption of flexible spaces.

Marcelo Claure, executive chairman of WeWork, said, SoftBank is proud to support WeWork on this important day, a day that recognizes years of hard work and execution of our vision. As the way we live and work has fundamentally changed, WeWork is leading one of the biggest disruptions in commercial real estate with a workspace solution that’s never been in greater demand. This step is just the start and we look forward to continuing to support WeWork throughout its journey.

Vivek Ranadiv, member of the board of directors of WeWork and former president and co-CEO of BowX Acquisition Corp., noted, WeWork has long been a pioneer in establishing what the future of work might look like, and today cements the company’s trajectory toward achieving that mission. With a strong leadership team in place and new platform offerings that will leverage WeWorks’ decade of expertise and proprietary technology, we can’t imagine a company better equipped to lead continued growth in the market. flexible space. While the pandemic has created a lot of uncertainties, the flexibility is here to stay and WeWork has the space and the technology to fuel this global change.

Today, WeWork is a transformed company ready to meet the growing demand for flexible space solutions. As evidenced by the sequential monthly increases in revenue and occupancy in the third quarter of 2021, WeWork has demonstrated the resilience of its business model and a strong long-term value proposition. Preliminary total third quarter 2021 revenue was $ 658 million, an increase of approximately 10% from second quarter 2021 revenue of $ 593 million. Across the consolidated operations, the total occupancy rate continued to increase to reach 60% at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 52% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Consolidated gross sales totaled 154,000 in the third quarter of 2021, representing approximately 9.2 million square feet sold. Consolidated sales of new offices totaled 84,000 in the third quarter of 2021.

WeWork has also started to seize new revenue opportunities by digitizing its real estate offerings and producing its existing technology. In the third quarter of 2021, All Access, our subscription or subscription product, and other virtual subscriptions reached 32,000. The company began to develop its proprietary workplace management platform, WeWork Workplace, to offer owners and members the ability to manage flexible spaces in their portfolios and recently announced strategic partnerships with Hudson’s Bay Company, Cushman & Wakefield and Ivanho Cambridge.

PJT Partners acted as sole financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisor to WeWork. UBS Investment Bank was BowX’s sole financial and capital markets advisor. Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to BowX. UBS Investment Bank and PJT Partners acted as joint investment agents in connection with the private placement. Paul Hastings LLP acted as placement agent and Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as legal counsel to SoftBank Group.

About WeWork

WeWork was founded in 2010 with a vision to create environments where people and businesses come together and do their best. Since opening our first location in New York, we’ve grown into a global flexible spaces provider committed to providing flexible technology-driven solutions, inspiring spaces and unparalleled community experiences. Today, we are constantly re-imagining how the workplace can help everyone from the self-employed to the Fortune 500 to be more motivated, productive and connected. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at https://wework.com.

About BowX Acquisition Corp.

BowX Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by the management of Bow Capital, including Vivek Ranadiv and Murray Rode. Bow Capital is a venture capital fund combining the best of academia, business and entertainment. Mr. Ranadiv has four decades of experience and is the Founder and Managing Director of Bow Capital, as well as the former Founder and CEO of TIBCO. Mr. Rode is a senior advisor to Bow Capital and former CEO of TIBCO, with over 30 years of technology experience.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements regarding the proposed transaction between WeWork and BowX include statements regarding the benefits and timing of the transaction, the expected timing of the Combined Company’s trading and expectations regarding the Combined Company’s position to serve the multi-billion dollar office market and enable the future of work. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words believe, plan, expect, anticipate, estimate, intend, strategy, future, opportunity, plan, pipeline, may, should, will, will, continue, likely result, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements regarding future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the effect of the transaction announcement on relationships WeWorks business operations, results of operations and general business, (ii) the risks that the transaction will disrupt WeWorks current plans and operations and potential difficulties in retaining WeWork employees as a result of the transaction, ( iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against WeWork or BowX relating to the Merger agreement or transaction, (iv) the ability to maintain the listing of WeWorks securities on a national stock exchange, (v) The price of WeWorks securities may be volatile due to various factors including changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which WeWork operates, variations in operating performance itation between competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting WeWorks’ business, WeWorks inab the ability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the structure of combined capital, (vi ) changes in general economic conditions, including due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations after the transaction is completed, and identify and complete additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the above factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the registration statement on Form S-4, proxy circular / prospectus and other documents filed or may be filed by BowX or WeWork from from time to time with the SEC. These documents identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and WeWork and BowX assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither WeWork nor BowX gives assurances that the combined company will meet its expectations.

Category: Investor Relations

Source We Work