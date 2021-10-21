Evergrande stock drops nearly 11% as $ 2.6 billion Hopson deal collapses





The company announced on Wednesday evening that it had terminated an agreement to sell a controlling stake in Evergrande Property Services to rival Chinese developer Hopson for around HK $ 20 billion (around $ 2.6 billion).

The deal, which was announced earlier this month, was canceled after Evergrande “had reason to believe … that the buyer had not met the preconditions for making an offer. general on the shares of Evergrande Property Services “, declared the conglomerate in stock exchange filing

Hopson, in his own statement, has noted that he “does not accept that there is any substance whatsoever” to the cancellation of the sale by Evergrande.

“So far,” Hopson was “prepared to close the sale (…) according to the deal,” he said on Wednesday.

But Hopson added that “other parties” had wanted to change the agreed terms of the deal, including terms of payment, which they deemed “unacceptable”. Shares in both companies, which had been suspended since the potential deal was announced, resumed Thursday at Hong Kong . Evergrande fell almost 11%, while Hopson jumped 5.2%. Evergrande, one of China’s largest real estate developers, is currently drowning in a mountain of debt, with more than $ 300 billion in liabilities. Its shares have collapsed by around 80% this year. In recent weeks, the company has attempted to resolve its cash flow problems by attempting to sell some of its assets, such as partial stakes in its electric vehicle and real estate services business, as well as an office tower in Hong Kong. But the company did not have much luck in its search for buyers. In other stock exchange filing On Wednesday, the group said there had been “no significant progress” on sales of its other assets, except for a previously disclosed sale of stake in a local lender. The deal, which was announced late last month, will unload part of Evergrande’s stake in Shengjing Bank for nearly 10 billion yuan (about $ 1.5 billion). The failure of the sale leaves Evergrande in an even more precarious situation than before. The company appears to have failed to pay $ 83.5 million in interest on a dollar-denominated bond due September 23 , and the end of his 30-day grace period to make that payment is fast approaching. Evergrande is not the only player in difficulty. Recently, a large number of other developers have revealed their own cash flow issues, asking lenders for more time to pay them back or warning of potential faults. Modern Land, based in Beijing, is one such developer. Last week the company asked investors for more time to repay a $ 250 million bond due Oct. 25, highlighting its own liquidity issues. Her shares were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Thursday as she disclosed an announcement to come, without giving more details. Authorities attempted to calm the situation as investors worry about the risk of contagion. Last week, China’s central bank said Evergrande had mismanaged its affairs, but the risks to the financial system were “controllable.” This was echoed by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at a financial forum in Beijing on Wednesday. In a speech reported by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua , Liu recognized what he called “individual problems” in the real estate market. But he stressed that the risks were generally under control, that the capital needs of real estate developers were met and that the general trend of “healthy development” of the Chinese real estate market would not change, according to Xinhua. CNN’s Beijing office contributed to this report.

