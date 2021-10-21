Allison Transmission makes strategic capital investment in Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

INDIANAPOLIS, October 20, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, hybrid electric and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced that it will participate in Jing-Jin’s initial public offering (IPO) Electric (JJE), a leader in electric motors, inverters and integrated electrified propulsion systems within the world’s largest electric vehicle market. As part of JJE’s upcoming IPO at the Science and Technology Innovation Council (STAR) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Allison will make a strategic investment of CNY 264 million (approximately US $ 42 million). Along with Allison, FAW Group Corporation of Changchun, Jilin, China will also participate as a strategic investor in JJE’s IPO, according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange IPO announcement.

Allisons’ investment in JJE follows the recently announced strategic partnership between the two companies and an earlier debt financing commitment from Allison that will directly support JJE’s commercial electrical product development, testing and manufacturing efforts. in North America. These investments represent the shared belief that the combination of electrified products, brand, channel, technical expertise and robustness of Allisons products with the broad portfolio of electric motors, inverters and integrated systems of Allisons JJE will enable the strategic partnership to deliver a differentiated value proposition to our global customers and to our end customers. users.

“This investment, in support of the collaboration between Allison and JJE, is an exciting development that demonstrates Allisons’ continued commitment and investments in commercial electric vehicles,” said David Graziosi, president and CEO of Allison Transmission. “To further support the relationship, Allison is proud to participate in JJE’s initial public offering as a strategic investor.

“We are grateful for Allison’s support during this critical stage in JJE’s evolution. The inclusion of Allison as a strategic investor in our IPO demonstrates our confidence in the combined capabilities of the strategic partnership to accelerate the global development of electric vehicles and deliver innovative and reliable solutions. electrified propulsion solutions to commercial vehicle manufacturers around the world, ”said Ping Yu, president and CEO of Jing-Jin Electric.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial vehicles, the world’s largest manufacturer of medium and heavy fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the way the world Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including highway trucks (distribution, waste, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motor homes, and off-road vehicles and equipment. road (energy, mining and construction applications). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the United States, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the UK. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations around the world. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Jing-Jin Electric Technologies (JJE)

Founded in 2008, JJE is a leader in electrified propulsion components, assemblies and systems for global automotive and commercial vehicle customers. Based in Beijing, China, JJE has technical centers and production facilities in the United States and China, including Michigan, Shandong and Shanghai. After the company’s IPO, JJE shares will begin trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) under stock code 688280. For more information, please visit www.jjecn.com.

Allison Transmission forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding future financial results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “Estimate,” “predict”, “intend”, “foresee”, “might”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these or other similar words or expressions. not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made include, but are not limited to: duration and duration spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, including new variants of the virus and the pace and availability of vaccines, the mitigation of efforts by government agencies and the general public, and the overall impact of such epidemic on economic conditions, vo the utility of financial markets and our business, including, but not limited to, the operations of our manufacturing and other facilities, our supply chain, our distribution processes and the demand for our products and the corresponding impacts on our net sales and our cash flow; increased costs, supply disruption or shortage of labor, freight, raw materials or components used to manufacture or transport our products, including due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the risks associated with our significant indebtedness; our participation in competitive markets; the highly cyclical sectors in which some of our end users operate; uncertainty in the global regulatory and business environments in which we operate; our ability to prepare for, respond to and successfully achieve our objectives related to technological and business developments, competitive threats and changing customer needs; the concentration of our net sales on our top five customers and the loss of one of them; the failure of markets outside of North America to increase adoption of fully automatic transmissions; the success of our research and development efforts, the outcome of which is uncertain; US and foreign defense spending; risks associated with our international operations, including increased trade protectionism; general economic and industrial conditions; the discovery of defects in our products, resulting in delays in the launch of new models, recall campaigns and / or increased warranty costs and reduced future sales or damage to our brand and reputation; our ability to effectively identify, complete and integrate acquisitions; labor shortages, strikes, work stoppages or similar labor disputes, which could significantly disrupt our operations or those of our major customers or suppliers; our intention to pay dividends and repurchase shares of our common stock and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our current reports on form 8-K. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee that the expectations will be met or that any deviation will not be material. All information is as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform with the statement to actual results or to changes in expectations.

