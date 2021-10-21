The S&P 500 is back. The funk is coming to an end.

The S&P 500 finished slightly below its all-time close on Wednesday, benefiting from strong corporate earnings, a sign that it is emerging from a month-long funk.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

increased 152 points, or 0.4%, and needs less than a tenth of a percentage point to regain its all-time high; the



Nasdaq Composite

fell 0.1%.

Like the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The index, which has posted five consecutive sessions of gains to its name, closed at 4,536.19, just below the all-time high of 4,536.95 it hit on September 2.

Since that day six weeks ago, the S&P 500 has fallen just over 5% through October 4. Supply chain constraints, which result in higher costs for businesses and hamper their ability to meet sales targets, have prompted analysts to revise their profit estimates downward. Bond yields have also jumped as long-term inflation expectations are high, making future earnings less valuable, lowering stock valuations.

Now a rally partially led to buy retail traders, those who trade on popular platforms like Robinhood and TD Ameritrade have bought lower.

The furious rise of the S&P 500 pushed it above key technical levels as a wide range of stocks participated in the rally. This indicates that investors are feeling better about the economic and market outlook and that the recent pullback is in the rearview mirror.

Corporate fundamentals are looking strong for the moment.

The earnings season has been better than expected so far and this has been the main driver of the strong performance of the broader stock market over the past week, wrote Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research.

The earnings season continued at a strong pace on Wednesday, with





Abbott Laboratories



(symbol: ABT),





Verizon



(VZ),





Biogen



reporting wednesday morning they all kept pace





Netflix



(NFLX) and





United Airlines



(UAL) results Tuesday evening.

Overall earnings per share of S&P 500 companies exceeded analysts’ expectations by 16%, according to Credit Suisse. Excluding financials, banks have had particularly impressive results, the rest of the market exceeding estimates by around 6%. Investors have started to look beyond supply chain constraints, which drive costs up, as analysts have at least partially reflected those costs in their forecasts. Granted, if the supply chain woes persist, earnings estimates could drop further from there.

The yield curve widened slightly on Wednesday. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.65%, while the 2-year yield edged down to 0.38%. The widening gap between the two suggests that investors are forecasting strong economic growth and high inflation over the long term, while short-term inflation may not rise too much.

Bank stocks flourish most when the yield curve lengthens, as they can lend at higher interest rates and borrow at low short-term rates, increasing profitability. The



SPDR S&P Bank

Exchange Traded Fund (KBE) gained 2.3%. Other economically sensitive stocks, as the Dows movement shows, have also performed well.

Rising bond yields typically hurt tech stocks, as higher yields make future earnings less attractive and many fast-growing tech companies are betting big earnings in the future. Tech stocks fell broadly on Wednesday, while about a quarter of S&P 500 stocks were higher, according to FactSet.

Yields could continue to rise, with many on Wall Street calling for the 10-year yield to rise above 1.7% soon.





You’re here



(TSLA) and





IBM



(IBM) are among the companies that publish their financial results after the closing bell.

During this time,



Bitcoin

prices hit an all-time high above $ 66,400. The main cryptocurrency was supported by the launch of the first exchange-traded fund that tracks regulated Bitcoin futures, a historic moment for the crypto industry.

Negotiate ProShares



Bitcoin Strategy ETF

(BITO) started on Tuesday and most of the substantial volume was driven by high-frequency traders and retail investors, according to analyst Jeffrey Halley of broker Oanda.

While a regulated ETF based on regulated futures fits well into the mandates of many players in the institutional space, I suspect they may wait a while before they dip their toes in the water, a Halley said.

Here are 6 actions in motion Wednesday:





Novavax



(NVAX) fell 15% after a report alleging that manufacturing issues put billions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at risk that are expected to be delivered to low- and middle-income countries.

Verizon (VZ) gained 2.5% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings.

Netflix (NFLX) stock fell 2.2% despite reporting better-than-expected earnings after Tuesday’s close. The stock was downgraded to Hold d’Acheter at Deutsche Bank.

United Airlines (UAL) stock fell 0.6% after rising just after profits on Tuesday after the company reported a loss of $ 1.02 per share, better than estimates of a loss of 1, $ 67 per share, on sales of $ 7.8 billion, above expectations of $ 7.6 billion. The company said travelers were resuming their flights and was optimistic for the future. We were on track to meet the goals we set for 2022, Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, said in the company’s press release. Since the return of business travel and the planned reopening of Europe and the first indications of opening in the Pacific, the headwinds we have faced have turned to tailwinds.





Ali Baba



The stock (BABA) rose 0.2% following reports it would manufacture its own chips and Jack Ma would travel to Europe.

The US-listed shares of the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker





ASML



(ASML) fell 4.2% after the company presented revenue guidance for the next quarter below Wall Street estimates.

Corrections & amplifications:The S&P 500 close on Wednesday was its second highest on record. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the index had hit a new closing high.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]