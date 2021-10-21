Stepan increases quarterly cash dividend, marking 54th consecutive year of increase, and announces share buyback program

NORTHBROK, Illinois., 20 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) reported today:

At October 19, 2021, the Board of Directors of Stepan Company approved an increase of $ 0.030 per share, or 9.8%, on its quarterly cash dividend on its common shares. The dividend of $ 0.335 per share is payable on December 15, 2021, to ordinary shareholders of record on November 30, 2021. This increase marks the 54th consecutive year in which the quarterly dividend rate on the Company’s common shares has increased.

In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the Company to buy back up to $ 150,000,000 of its ordinary shares.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our confidence and commitment to creating shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation,” said F. Quinn Stepan, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong balance sheet and strong cash flow generation will allow us to continue to invest in our current businesses, pursue strategic opportunities and return capital to our shareholders.”

As part of the share buyback program, the Company is authorized to buy back ordinary shares on the open market, privately traded transactions or a combination of the above. The timing and amount of the shares repurchased will be subject to the Company’s assessment of market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The share repurchase program has no expiration date and share repurchases under the program may be started, suspended or discontinued from time to time without notice. The program authorization cancels and replaces the prior authorization to buy back Company shares.

Company Profile

Stepan Company is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals and intermediates used in a wide variety of industries. Stepan is a leading market producer of surfactants, which are key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products and agricultural and petroleum solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and CASE industries (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers).

The story continues

Based at Northbrook, Illinois, Stepan uses a network of modern production facilities located in the north and South America, Europe and Asia.

The Company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SCL. For more information about the Stepan company, please visit the company online at www.stepan.com.

You can find more information about Stepan’s sustainability program on the Sustainability page at www.stepan.com.

Contact: Luis E. Rojo 847-446-7500

Some information in this press release consists forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements about Stepan Company’s plans, objectives, strategies, performance and financial prospects, trends, amount and timing of future cash distributions, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, the actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects of Stepan Company may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “may”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “anticipate”, “Believe”, “estimate”, “orientation”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “probable”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “illustrative” and the variations of these similar terms and expressions, or the negative of such terms or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions which, while considered reasonable by Stepan Company and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and the industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and shareholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Stepan Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among other factors, the risks, uncertainties and factors described in reports and attachments to such reports, Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K of Stepan Company, and include (but not limited to) the risks and uncertainties associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; accidents, unplanned production stoppages or disruptions in manufacturing facilities; reduced demand due to reformulations of customer products or new technologies; our inability to successfully develop or introduce new products; in accordance with the laws; our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates and to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; global competition; volatility of the costs and supply of raw materials and energy; disruptions in transportation or significant changes in transportation costs; downturns in some industries and general economic downturns; international business risks, including fluctuations in exchange rates, legal restrictions and taxes; unfavorable resolution of disputes against us; maintain and protect intellectual property rights; our ability to access capital markets; political, military, security or other instability at the global level; costs associated with expansion or other capital projects; interruption or violation of computer systems; our ability to retain senior management and key personnel; and our debt commitments.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Stepan Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision

Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stepan-increases-quarterly-cash-dividend-marking-the-54th-consecutive-year-of-increas-and-announces-share-repurchase-program-301404314. html

Company SOURCE Stepan