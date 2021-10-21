Markets likely to be volatile; Dish TV, Focus on the group’s future actions

Indian stock markets are expected to remain volatile on Thursday, as SGX Nifty’s trends point to a timid opening for national benchmarks.

On Wednesday, the Sensex BSE finished at 61,259.96, down 456.09 points or 0.74% and the Nifty was at 18,266.60, down 152.15 points or 0.83%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell nearly 2% each.

Asian stocks were flat on Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, high inflation and risks to the Chinese real estate sector.

Stocks fell in Japan and fluctuated in China and Hong Kong. Ailing developer China Evergrande Group has sunk after ending talks to sell its property management arm and revealing slump in sales.

US futures faltered after a mixed session on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 hit a record high and the tech-rich Nasdaq 100 plunge.

Back home, Yes Bank Ltd will be the center of attention as the lender finalizes the paperwork to sue satellite television operator Dish TV India Ltd for refusing to hold a special meeting of shareholders, according to a report. exclusive to Mint.

Future Retail is set to participate in arbitration over a trade dispute with Amazon.com Inc, a Singapore arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday, rejecting the Indian retailer’s offer to avoid the process.

Vodafone Idea Ltd will defer payment of its spectrum royalties for four years under a recent telecommunications bailout. In an exchange brief, the telecommunications company said its board of directors had approved a proposal to opt to defer payments from October 2021 to September 2025, as required by the notification from the telecommunications departments of the October 14.

Among the larger companies, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Mphasis, IDBI Bank, Macrotech Developers, Concor, Biocon, TVS Motor and Indian Hotels will release their September quarter results today.

In the United States, longer-term treasury bill yields have maintained an advance following a subdued 20-year auction. The 10-year break-even rate – an indicator of where investors see annual inflation rates over the next decade – hit its highest level since 2013.

The dollar stayed lower, crude oil climbed.

Business results tempered but did not dispel concerns that cost pressures – fueled by an energy crisis and supply chain grunts – could last and slow the pandemic recovery. Investors are also grappling with the prospect of reduced central bank support and remain cautious about struggles in China’s real estate sector.

Meanwhile, the United States Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for booster injections from Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19. Russia is among the countries that are tightening restrictions on viruses to curb the upsurge in infections.

(Bloomberg contributed to the story)

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.