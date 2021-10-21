A sober WeWork is listed on the New York Stock Exchange





OH AS THE MIGHTY CAN FALL. In 2019, WeWork, a top-flight startup offering flexible office space, announced plans to go public at a valuation of $ 47 billion, even as it was losing hundreds of thousands of dollars an hour. The flyer was full of thrift stores, including a pledge to raise awareness of the world. Investors hesitated; the offering was abandoned. Flamboyant WeWorks CEO Adam Neumann has been replaced by Sandeep Mathrani, a real estate veteran who lower the costs. Now he tries again. On October 21, it will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with BowX, a ad hoc acquisition company. WeWork will raise $ 1.3 billion and seek a valuation of around $ 9 billion. The economist today Handpicked stories, in your inbox A daily newsletter with the best of our journalism WeWork opened its first coworking space in 2010. It signs long-term leases with owners (on average 15 years), equips them and then offers its clients short-term contracts (on average 15 months). The proposal for furnished offices for short-term rental, compared to the multi-year standard in commercial property, is not new. But WeWorks’ competitors lacked its cool factor as well as its seemingly endless venture capital funding, largely from SoftBank, a Japanese tech investment group. Soon, WeWorks’ dizzying rise seemed unstoppable. Like many well-capitalized startups, the company puts growth before profits. It’s more disciplined now. Future lease obligations stand at $ 36.6 billion, up from $ 47.2 billion in 2019. With management agreements where landlords bear capital expenditures, WeWork attracts tenants and provides services, and the two revenue shares represent a larger portion of its portfolio than in 2019. These yield less profit but carry less risk than the leases for which WeWork is responsible. Yet WeWork is not profitable. In the first half of 2021, he lost $ 3 billion. The company launched amid a pandemic that hit commercial real estate. Last year, the occupancy rate of WeWorks sites fell to 45%; it lost more than 150 leases during the pandemic. But with the damage now mostly behind, the covid-induced uncertainty could actually be a boon to the business. The rise of flexible working means that many businesses are unsure of how much office space they will need in the future. Tenants are increasingly reluctant to sign multi-year leases. In uncertain times, flexibility is the greatest convenience, says Scott Homa of JLL, a property management company. About 40% of companies surveyed by JLL plan to use more flexible space after the pandemic. Green Street Advisors, a research firm, estimates that flex space in America will drop from 2% of office inventory to 10% by 2030. The company continues to underestimate its own forecasts: in January, it said it would be profitable by the end of the year; now he says breakeven will come in 2022. So far, investors haven’t shown the horror of two years ago. They seem to view the $ 9 billion valuation as about fair and much more realistic than in WeWorks’ latest IPO attempt.

