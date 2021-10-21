Bitcoin Shares Soar After ETF Launch





Bitcoin hit a record high on Wednesday, surpassing $ 66,000 for the first time, amid a wave of excitement over how the financial institution is increasingly accepting the rise in digital currency. Bitcoin was trading at $ 66,439, up 5.9%, as of 12:40 p.m. ET, after climbing to $ 66,974.77. He roared after falling below $ 30,000 over the summer to surpass his previous record set in April. That previous all-time high was nearly $ 64,889, according to CoinDesk. The push has come as more companies, professional investors and even the government of El Salvador buy Bitcoin, further expanding its base beyond its initial core of fanatics. The latest converts entered the crypto world on Tuesday, when the first Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund garnered massive investor interest. Shares of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF changed hands 24.1 million times in a resounding start. ProShares, an exchange trading company, has listed an ETF that tracks Bitcoin futures on the New York Stock Exchange, The New York Times reported. 2021 will be remembered for this milestone, said Michael Sapir, CEO of ProShares, in an interview with the media. On Wednesday it got off to another strong start, with volume exceeding 19.6 million in the first three hours of trading. The ETF does not invest directly in Bitcoin. Instead, it invests in the Bitcoin-linked futures market, but the industry sees the ETF attracting a new class of investors. Someone with an old-fashioned brokerage account can buy the ETF, for example, without opening a crypto trading account. Investors are increasingly interested in Bitcoin as they are always looking for assets whose prices move independently of everything else in their portfolio. One school of thought says Bitcoin can offer investors protection against high inflation, and some fans view it as digital gold, although it doesn’t have a long history to prove it. More and more daring fans are saying that digital assets are simply the future of finance, allowing transactions to bypass middlemen and fees with a currency that is not owned by any government. However, cryptocurrencies are still a long way from winning over everyone. Critics point out that they are still not widely used as a means of payment. They also criticize the amount of energy used by the cryptosystem, which adds to climate-modifying emissions. The biggest threat, meanwhile, is all the regulatory scrutiny that surrounds it. Newsy’s Veronica De La Cruz first reported this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.3newsnow.com/bitcoin-shares-hit-record-high-as-crypto-goes-mainstream The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos